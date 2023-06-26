Manchester City’s Gundogan Bids Farewell for Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan: An Era Ends at Manchester City as Barcelona Beckons

It is an end of an era at Manchester City as Ilkay Gundogan sets his sights on Barcelona, culminating a glorious seven-year tenure at the Etihad. Gundogan’s contributions to the City saga were instrumental, transforming the club’s fortunes and scripting one of the most successful chapters in its history.

A Midfield Maestro Bids Farewell to Manchester City

As confirmed by ManCity.com, Gundogan’s illustrious journey at the Etihad saw him clocking 304 appearances across all competitions, netting a substantial 60 goals. His pivotal role as a midfielder brought glory to Manchester City, propelling them to a height of success never before seen.

In July 2016, Gundogan came on board the Manchester City ship from Borussia Dortmund, earning the distinction of being Pep Guardiola’s first signing post his appointment as the City manager. Gundogan’s arrival marked the onset of an unparalleled era of triumphs for the club.

The Understated Genius of Gundogan

Displaying humility off the field and genius on it, Gundogan’s exemplary vision, technique, and uncanny knack for goals positioned him as a key figure in Guardiola’s squad. A noteworthy moment arrived during the 2022/23 campaign when Gundogan was appointed captain by his City peers.

His captaincy led the club to a euphoric Champions League victory in Istanbul against Inter earlier this month. This iconic 1-0 win in Turkey earned City their maiden European championship, culminating in a historic Treble – Premier League, FA Cup and European Cup – under Gundogan’s astute leadership.

Gundogan’s Glittering Legacy at Manchester City

The German midfielder’s tenure at Manchester City was bedazzled with prestigious accolades including five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, two Community Shields and the Champions League. Each success adds another feather to the club’s well-adorned hat.

In the climax of the 2021/22 Premier League season, Gundogan’s late dramatic brace secured a 3-2 win against Aston Villa, ensuring City claimed the Premier League title. He replicated his heroics in the 2023 FA Cup final, scoring twice to lead City to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

Gundogan’s Global Impact and Philanthropy

Outside the domestic spectrum, Gundogan’s performances on the international stage earned him 67 caps for Germany. He captained the national squad in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, further showcasing his leadership prowess in EURO 2012 and EURO 2020.

Gundogan’s legacy at City extends beyond his on-field exploits. He showed an admirable commitment to helping those less fortunate, making a difference in Manchester and beyond.

Sharing his thoughts on his time at City, Gundogan expressed, “For me, it has been a total privilege and pleasure to be part of Manchester City for the last seven years… This club made me realise all my dreams and I will forever be thankful for this opportunity. I will carry City always in my heart. Once a blue, always a blue.”

Gundogan: The Epitome of Leadership

Txiki Begiristain, Director of Football at Manchester City, showered praise on Gundogan. He said, “Ilkay has been a wonderful servant for Manchester City, and he leaves our club on a very special high having captained us to a historic Treble… Ilkay has truly cemented his place in the history of Manchester City and we all wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

As Gundogan departs, the club, its fans and the city wish him all the best for his new journey at Barcelona. An era ends at Manchester City, but Ilkay Gundogan’s legacy will endure, inspiring generations to come.