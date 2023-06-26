Bayern Intrude on United’s Midfield Hunt

Mason Mount’s Transfer Saga: A Tug-of-War Between Manchester United and Bayern Munich

A Twist in The Tale

The transfer mill is abuzz as Mason Mount, the Chelsea midfielder finds himself amidst a fierce tussle between Manchester United and Bayern Munich. United, who had been doggedly pursuing Mount, find their aspirations thwarted as the Bavarian giants cunningly enter the fray suggest reports from The Guardian.

Manchester United’s relentless attempts to secure the midfield maestro’s services have faltered, with Chelsea rejecting three bids. They deem Chelsea’s £65m valuation for the 24-year-old as steep. This has propelled United to glance at alternatives, with Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo featuring prominently on their radar.

Tuchel Eyes Reunion

Bayern Munich, managed by the astute Thomas Tuchel, are capitalising on Manchester United’s tribulations. The fact that Tuchel previously managed Mason Mount at Chelsea adds a flavourful twist. The manager is profoundly impressed by Mount’s prowess, who flourished under Tuchel’s tutelage.

“There is a possibility of Chelsea accepting a lower fee from a foreign club,” as per The Guardian. A reunion could be on the cards if Mount entertains the thought of plying his trade in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich, determined to rebuild following their Champions League disappointments, are ardent on backing Tuchel in the transfer market.

Stalemate and Counter-Offers

Initially, Chelsea put a £70m price tag plus add-ons on Mount, but Manchester United found it implausible due to his dwindling contract. The Red Devils have drawn parallels with Chelsea agreeing to sell Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City for £25m plus £5m in add-ons, considering Kovacic is five years Mount’s senior.

In the wake of United’s third bid, Chelsea retorted with a counter-offer of £58m plus £7m in add-ons. Sources intimate that United could meet midway, but any breakdown in talks leaves the door ajar for Mount to depart on a free transfer next summer.

Mount’s Conundrum

Mount, who has attracted interest from Arsenal and Liverpool too, reportedly does not desire a contract extension. This positions him to sign a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January.

A Glimmer for Moisés Caicedo?

As Manchester United grapple with the Mount conundrum, their sights could shift to Moisés Caicedo. The sprightly Ecuadorian midfielder is on the market for the right price, and Chelsea’s discussions with Brighton may ignite a bidding war.

It remains to be seen where Mason Mount’s future lies, but it’s certain to be a tantalising transfer window with Manchester United and Bayern Munich locking horns.