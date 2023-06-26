Man United Prep for Lucrative Agreement

Marcus Rashford’s Mega Deal: A Golden Investment for Manchester United

The Staggering Offer

Manchester United’s talismanic forward, Marcus Rashford, is tantalisingly close to penning an astronomical £375,000-a-week contract, making him the club’s highest earner. This revelation comes in contrast to the speculated wage caps that had previously stirred Old Trafford. But is this lavish deal worth it for the Red Devils? Finance guru Kieran Maguire certainly believes so.

The Financial Verdict

Maguire, a respected name in the realm of sports finance, is convinced that splurging £72 million over four years on Rashford is a judicious move for Manchester United. He debunked the wage cap speculations, he revealed to Football Insider “I find these stories of Manchester United having a wage cap a bit difficult to have a lot of confidence in.” He further explicated that Manchester United has maintained a robust wage structure.

Pertaining to Rashford, Maguire apprised, “Manchester United have always had wages under control – look at their most recent seasons. It rose to 66 per cent in 2022, but I think it’s going to come down in 2022/23 because of Europe. So as far as the Marcus Rashford deal is concerned, he was delivering for them last season. He’s still young and attractive to other teams, so therefore United will want to secure the talent.”

Breaking Down the Numbers

Clubs weigh the total cost of a player, encompassing the transfer fee’s amortisation coupled with wages. Maguire enlightened: “How much is it going to cost for Marcus Rashford over the course of, let’s say the next four years, when he’s on £375,000 a week? That’s £18 million, £72 million over four years. I don’t see this as being a bad move.”

Manchester United’s Vision

Manchester United’s endeavours to secure Rashford illuminate their intent to fortify their attacking arsenal. With Rashford’s prodigious talent and relative youth, the Red Devils perceive this as an investment in their opulent legacy.