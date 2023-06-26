Hammering Out a New Deal: West Ham Star’s Promising Future

Jarrod Bowen: On Track for a Rewarding Contract Extension at West Ham

A Stellar Season for Bowen

Jarrod Bowen, West Ham’s invaluable asset, appears to be moving towards a substantial contract enhancement following an outstanding season, which peaked with a climactic late goal that won the team its first significant trophy in 43 years. According to a report from The Daily Mail, Bowen is predicted to see his weekly £60k salary doubled, with a proposed new six-year deal worth £35m.

It’s fair to say Bowen’s recent accomplishments have been a cause for celebration. Not only did he enjoy personal triumph with the birth of his twins, but his stellar performances on the field also propelled West Ham to Europa Conference League glory. The player’s career and life are undoubtedly at a memorable peak.

Bowen’s Crucial Contribution to West Ham

The influence of Bowen on the West Ham squad is irrefutable. A pivotal figure within the team, Bowen is second only to Declan Rice in terms of his importance to the Hammers’ game strategy. When Bowen is in peak form, he energises the team, and his contributions in terms of goals and assists are invaluable.

In the previous season, Bowen initially struggled to hit his stride, acknowledging the pressure he put on himself to impress England manager Gareth Southgate as a contributing factor. However, he rallied back during the second half of the season, finishing with a respectable tally of 13 goals and nine assists in 54 games.

The climax of the season was undoubtedly Bowen’s crucial goal during an unforgettable night in Prague, which sealed West Ham’s Europa Conference League victory.

The Upcoming Deal

A rewarding contract extension appears to be on the horizon for Bowen. The Daily Mail suggests that West Ham is preparing to offer Bowen a lucrative six-year deal running until 2030, essentially doubling his current £60k salary.

The proposed contract, which totals just under £500k per month and close to £35m over its duration, may seem hefty. However, the cost to West Ham of sourcing and securing a replacement with Bowen’s talents and attributes would likely be significantly higher.

Recognition for Bowen’s Consistent Performances

Bowen’s solid performances on the pitch have not gone unnoticed. Prior to Egyptian striker Mo Salah signing his new deal, there were rumours linking Bowen with Liverpool. For David Moyes, West Ham’s manager, the hardworking Bowen is among the first names on the team sheet, a testament to his value to the team.

All in all, it seems that after a memorable year in both his personal and professional life, Bowen’s importance to West Ham is set to be acknowledged with a significant pay rise, marking the perfect end to an unforgettable chapter in his career.