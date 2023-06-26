From Prodigy to Captain: Martin Odegaard’s Arsenal Evolution

The Driving Force Behind Odegaard’s Transformation at Arsenal

Odegaard: The Goal-Scoring Midfield Maestro

Few could have foreseen the meteoric rise of Martin Odegaard at Arsenal FC during the 2022/23 season. The Norwegian midfielder dazzled with 15 Premier League goals and eight assists, underpinning the Gunners’ title race with reigning champions Manchester City. Odegaard, an outstanding performer among a stellar team that included the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, was not just a cog in the Arsenal machine; he was the engine.

The Arteta Effect on Odegaard’s Form

It’s undeniable that Mikel Arteta played a significant role in the player’s progression, but the Arsenal manager has been modest about his contribution. In an interview with Spanish publication Marca, Arteta attributed Odegaard’s success primarily to the player’s “brutal” work ethic and swift learning curve.

“I think it is his merit,” Arteta said. “His self-demand is brutal, he understands everything very well and learns quickly.”

Despite the challenges that followed the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, Odegaard’s ability to step into the captain’s role illuminated the power of Arteta’s belief in his potential.

The Birth of a Captain

Arteta revealed that the decision to grant Odegaard the captaincy was strategic. By entrusting the midfielder with this responsibility, he nurtured his self-assurance. It’s a testament to Odegaard’s character that he rose to the occasion, driving an evident shift in mentality within the team.

“‘With this will come more demands and your ability to transmit will be the key. Be you,’ I told him,” Arteta recounted. “Martin is very reserved, but when he speaks, he is heard. He does everything required: he takes care of himself; he cares and improves others; he has education, love for the game, commitment… and it has been believed that he has to play closer to the area: touch it less and reach more.”

The effect of this responsibility on Odegaard’s performance was extraordinary. His goal tally places him on par with the likes of Frank Lampard, setting a record for a Premier League midfielder.

The Ongoing Journey of Growth at Arsenal

It is hard to believe that Odegaard is only 24, considering the maturity and leadership he has exhibited in his role as captain. As Arsenal FC looks toward the future, there is a palpable sense of excitement about the potential growth of this gifted player.

“His numbers are very good,” Arteta said, “And he can still improve at 24 years old.”

With the combination of Odegaard’s relentless drive and Arteta’s shrewd leadership, the future at the Emirates Stadium promises to be enthralling. Arsenal FC, led by their Norwegian maestro, look poised to further establish themselves as serious title contenders in the years to come.