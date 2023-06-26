Real Madrid keep Midfield Maestro for Another Year

Luka Modric: Adorned Croatia Midfielder Seals New Tenure at Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s midfield maestro, Luka Modric, has inked a new one-year deal extending his stay at the Bernabeu until the summer of 2024. It’s been a summer of renewal for the Spanish giants, with the veteran Croatian star among the latest to pledge his allegiance.

Modric Rebukes Pro League Advances

It’s a significant move from the 37-year-old, who had previously been poised for a potential switch to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League as his contract was approaching its end. Modric’s reaffirmation towards the La Liga powerhouse shows his unyielding commitment and love for the club as reported by the BBC.

A Decade of Dominance in Madrid

Since trading the Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur for Real Madrid in 2012, Modric’s illustrious Madrid career has witnessed him pull on the white jersey 488 times, earning three La Liga trophies and an impressive quintet of Champions League titles. His 2018 Ballon d’Or win, a crowning moment that coincided with Croatia’s historic World Cup final berth, further cemented his status among the football elite.

In a warm expression of his ongoing affinity with the club, Modric embraced his fresh term at Madrid with a simple yet endearing Twitter statement: “Home Sweet Home.”

Real Madrid’s Reinforcements

Joining the likes of Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, and Nacho Fernandez in extending their contracts this summer, Modric remains an indispensable figure in the squad for the 14-time European champions.

Further stoking the competitive fires in midfield, Real Madrid have also secured the signature of England’s young talent Jude Bellingham, formerly of Borussia Dortmund. A busy summer at the Bernabeu is shaping up, with Modric’s contract extension being another pivotal part of their plans.