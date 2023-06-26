Postecoglou’s Spurs Overhaul: A Summer Exodus Unfolds

Spurs Set for Significant Summer Shakeup Under Postecoglou’s Regime

The landscape of North London football is set to change dramatically as new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou readies himself for a significant overhaul of his current squad. This news follows the club’s disappointing season that saw them fall short of qualifying for European football. The shakeup, rumoured to involve up to 10 players, is anticipated to be led by none other than Spurs’ captain Hugo Lloris.

The Departure of a Legend

One of Tottenham Hotspur’s most recognisable figures, Hugo Lloris, appears to be the leading candidate in the club’s predicted summer exodus. Despite having another year remaining on his contract, the 36-year-old French goalkeeper is rumoured to be parting ways with Spurs after an 11-year tenure. This news follows Lloris’s struggle to maintain his form over the past year and his subsequent retirement from international football post-2022 World Cup.

Postecoglou’s Sweeping Changes

Postecoglou, the Australian manager credited with guiding Celtic to a domestic treble in Scotland during the last season, is gearing up to implement sweeping changes within Spurs’ ranks. Among the players expected to be shown the door are defenders Joe Rodon and Sergio Reguilon. Both players, currently on loan to Rennes and Atletico Madrid respectively, are not expected to make a return to Spurs.

The imminent departures list extends further to include Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga. Midfielder Harry Winks, who had an uninspiring loan spell with Italian outfit Sampdoria, will likely be joining the defensive duo in their departure. The exodus is also set to impact Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele, the former a club-record acquisition in 2019, with both not expected to return from their loan stints at Villarreal and Napoli respectively.

Uncertain Futures and Silver Linings

The proposed list of exits also casts a shadow of uncertainty over the future of Spurs’ promising talent Alfie Devine and Croatian international Ivan Perisic. Devine, with just two first-team appearances to his name, and Perisic, who failed to replicate his Serie A form in the Premier League, could be seen packing their bags.

However, amidst the turbulence, Spurs fans will find solace in the absence of one key name from the exit rumours – Harry Kane. The club’s talisman, despite intense speculation linking him with potential moves to Manchester United and Real Madrid, seems set to remain at Spurs. However, holding onto the England captain may come with its challenges as Kane’s contract runs out next summer, potentially leaving him free to exit.

Son Heung-min, another pivotal figure in Spurs’ line-up, seems to be staying put for another year. The South Korean international reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, ensuring that Postecoglou’s extensive summer shakeup will not rob Spurs of all their stars.

As reported by The Mirror, this substantial reshuffling of the squad serves as a testament to Postecoglou’s determination to reshape Spurs into a side capable of competing at the highest level in the Premier League. Fans will undoubtedly be keeping a keen eye on how these changes unfold in the coming months.