Erik ten Hag Eyes North American Star for Manchester United

A New Star in Ten Hag’s United Plans: USMNT’s Taylor Booth

Mount Chase Suffers Setback

It’s no secret that Manchester United have been eager to secure Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Erik ten Hag’s admiration for the English midfielder is well known, with United already making three considerable offers for his services. The most recent bid, exceeding €64 million, fell on deaf ears as Chelsea seeks a significant €68 million plus €8 million in bonuses.

Despite Mount’s contract nearing expiry in a year’s time and his expressed preference for Old Trafford, United have reached a sticking point. The club’s hierarchy firmly believes Chelsea’s valuation of Mount significantly overstates his market worth as reported by ESPN.

Ten Hag’s Transfer Strategies

The upcoming transfer window will test Erik ten Hag’s strategic planning. With a budget that is leaner than most would desire, the Dutch manager has his work cut out for him as he seeks to bolster the squad in multiple areas. From midfield reinforcements to the addition of a new striker and goalkeeper, the club is keen to shake things up.

At this point, the patience in negotiations for Mount seems to be wearing thin, and Manchester United are prepared to shift gears.

Alternatives On the Horizon: Moises Caicedo & Mohammed Kudus

Among the alternative targets, Moises Caicedo and Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus have come to the forefront. Kudus, especially, has the potential for an intriguing reunion with Ten Hag, his former coach during their time at Ajax.

The Unanticipated USMNT Contender: Taylor Booth

The surprise revelation, however, is Taylor Booth. A relatively new face on the international scene, the one-time US Men’s National Team (USMNT) midfielder, who joined Eredivisie side Utrecht last summer from Bayern Munich’s reserves, has piqued Ten Hag’s interest.

Booth, who had an impressive performance last season with two goals and four assists, would certainly be a more economical alternative to Mount. His potential arrival at Old Trafford could prove a masterstroke if he can replicate his Eredivisie form in the Premier League.

As Manchester United continue to strategise their summer plans, their midfield reinforcements could hinge on a 22-year-old American from Utrecht, heralding a fresh chapter in Ten Hag’s United tenure.