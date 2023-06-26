Manchester United Keen on Serie A Midfield Strength

Adrien Rabiot and the Manchester United Enigma

Manchester United Reaches Out

Manchester United have set their sights on Adrien Rabiot, a central midfielder whose current contract with Juventus is fast approaching its end. According to a report by The Athletic, the Red Devils have reached out to Rabiot’s representatives to discuss a potential transfer.

Hanging in the Balance: Rabiot’s Juventus Stint

Despite his contract expiration looming at the end of June, the Turin-based club is still hopeful of retaining Rabiot’s services. They are actively persuading him to accept a one-year extension. The 28-year-old Frenchman has developed a strong rapport with Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, which has seen him become one of the squad’s standout performers last season.

A Brush with Manchester United

Rabiot’s potential move to Manchester United isn’t a new development. In the previous summer, the two sides came close to reaching an agreement. Unfortunately, the move fell through due to disagreements over personal terms.

However, Rabiot’s ties with Manchester extend beyond his potential move to the Red Devils. The French midfielder was part of Manchester City’s academy in 2008 before he decided to return to his homeland.

Rabiot’s English Ambitions

Rabiot has never been shy about his intentions of playing in the English Premier League. In a statement last December, he said:

“I have always said that I’d like to play in England in my career. I still have that desire. I’d like to evolve in the Premier League.”

Interestingly, Rabiot doesn’t have a particular Premier League club on his radar. Instead, his admiration for the Premier League stems from the level of play it offers. “It’s the league, it’s the level of play that’s going on, that’s what attracts me most. It corresponds to my qualities,” he said.

The United Midfield Puzzle

Manchester United have been busy on the transfer front, particularly concerning their midfield. Apart from Rabiot, they’ve held discussions with representatives for Moises Caicedo, currently plying his trade at Brighton. Manchester United’s interest in Chelsea’s Mason Mount is no secret, having submitted three unsuccessful bids.

A Look at Rabiot’s Juventus Career

Since his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus in 2019, Rabiot has been a regular fixture in the Italian side. Last season, he made 32 appearances in Serie A, where he found the back of the net eight times.

With Manchester United showing interest, it remains to be seen where Rabiot will ply his trade next season. With his desire to play in the Premier League, this might be the right time for the French midfielder to make his move.