Spurs Gear up for Maddison Move

Spurs Chase Maddison

In a compelling development from the Telegraph’s John Percy, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly poised to strike a deal with Leicester City for their star player, James Maddison. The England international midfielder, whose current market value is a staggering £60 million, has become a vital prospect for the Spurs’ new head coach, Ange Postecoglou.

Anticipating a robust negotiation process, Tottenham are rumoured to be submitting an initial offer of £40 million. The North London club are hopeful of striking a delicate balance between this initial sum and additional fees to be paid in subsequent instalments and add-ons.

Maddison – The Priority Target

Maddison, a potent attacking midfielder, has become the cornerstone of Postecoglou’s recruitment strategy for Tottenham. The club, hoping to reach an agreement with Leicester, are determined to bring Maddison into their ranks within the next few days.

Despite Newcastle United’s initial interest in the 26-year-old, they have taken a back seat, shifting their focus to finalising the signing of AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali. This change of events has catalysed Tottenham’s efforts, and insiders suggest that the club are on the brink of submitting its first formal proposal.

Leicester’s Transformation

As Leicester City prepares to kick off their pre-season training under newly appointed manager, Enzo Maresca, a significant transformation awaits. Following their relegation from the Premier League and the end of their nine-year top-flight tenure, the Championship-bound club is set for a significant personnel reshuffle.

Harvey Barnes, the club’s ace winger, is another player attracting interest from the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle, and Aston Villa. However, according to sources, a deal for Barnes seems unlikely in the immediate future.

Tottenham’s Defensive Dilemma

As Tottenham continue to bolster their attacking arsenal, rumours also suggest the club are considering strengthening their defensive line. Last week, the Telegraph reported that Juventus’ centre-back Gleison Bremer was on Tottenham’s radar.

Simultaneously, interest in Manchester United’s Harry Maguire is brewing, although the club have yet to reveal any concrete plans to bid for the defender. Maguire was previously targeted by ex-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino during his Hull City tenure, but eventually made moves to Leicester and United. As Spurs await the commencement of the Postecoglou era, these major signings will certainly play a pivotal role in shaping their new season.