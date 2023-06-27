Newcastle Move Swiftly for Saints’ Star

A £15m Magpie Swoop: Newcastle Advance Livramento Talks

Eddie Howe is drawing upon his transfer acumen as Newcastle United look to bolster their ranks. With eyes set on Southampton’s Tino Livramento, the Magpies are in advanced discussions over a potential £15 million move. This exclusive report is corroborated by The Telegraph.

Tino Livramento: The Sought-After Saints Star

Relegation from the top-tier Premier League has put a strain on Southampton, triggering speculations about significant player departures. With this chaotic backdrop, Newcastle are manoeuvring swiftly, focusing on the 20-year-old, English U21 international defender, Tino Livramento.

A former inhabitant of Chelsea’s academy, Livramento’s reputation has been resilient despite facing a long hiatus from the first team due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April 2022. His triumphant return on the field against Brighton in May this year has sparked interest, especially from Newcastle’s gaffer, Eddie Howe.

Howe’s belief in Livramento’s versatility as an integral addition to the Magpies—freshly qualified for the Champions League—exudes confidence. However, the ongoing negotiations are yet to align on the player’s valuation.

The St. Mary’s Exodus: More Players Under Newcastle’s Radar

Newcastle are also scrutinising other relegated clubs for potential targets in an effort to unearth more gems. The admiration doesn’t stop at Livramento, with Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse also on Howe’s wish list. However, Newcastle’s primary pursuit is for Livramento as of now.

Southampton’s £30 million valuation of Livramento is a bone of contention in the negotiations. Newcastle, seeking a deal around half of that amount, has allegedly proposed an alternative involving cash plus their winger, Ryan Fraser, who is free to leave this summer.

Southampton’s Uncertain Future

Southampton’s future looks uncertain with multiple players potentially heading for the exit. Defenders Kyle Walker-Peters and Armel Bella-Kotchap, alongside Belgian international Romeo Lavia, are amongst those facing an ambiguous future under the newly appointed head coach, Russell Martin.

Newcastle’s Transfer Strategy Amid FFP Regulations

Simultaneously, Howe is laying plans for further signings, hinting towards a significant capture of AC Milan’s midfielder, Sandro Tonali. Nevertheless, a significant squad overhaul isn’t on the cards due to Newcastle’s commitment to Financial Fair Play regulations.

With recent FFP breach charges levelled against Everton and Manchester City, top-flight clubs are rethinking their recruitment budgets and strategies. While fans are prepared for extravagant spending, a potential severe punishment for breach of rules has encouraged Newcastle to be more frugal, leading to a comparatively modest transfer window budget.