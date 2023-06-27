Brentford on the Verge of Signing Wolves Defender

The Brentford Gains

English football is abuzz as Nathan Collins, Wolves’ stalwart defender, seems poised to join Brentford’s squad. A reliable source at Football Insider has confirmed that the 22-year-old star is on the brink of signing for the Londoners. A series of bids for Collins from Brentford had initially been turned down, yet there’s been a significant development in the discussions, and both clubs appear to be nearing a mutual agreement.

Brentford’s hope is to lock down this negotiation within the week, making Collins their third acquisition for the summer transfer window.

Wolves’ Difficult Decisions

Despite their initial resistance, Wolves have reluctantly agreed to the sale of Collins, primarily to ameliorate concerns over Financial Fair Play regulations. This comes just one year after Collins’ arrival from Burnley, a transfer that was designed to reinforce Wolves’ defence.

Although Collins was a prominent player during the initial half of last season, his place was subsequently lost to Craig Dawson. Despite this, Collins made an impressive 31 appearances across all competitions, aiding the Molineux club to stave off relegation and achieve a respectable mid-table finish under the watch of manager Julen Lopetegui.

Collins: The Record-Breaking Irish Talent

The 22-year-old defender made headlines when he transferred to Wolves for a staggering £20.5million in the summer of 2022, an amount that crowned him the most expensive Irish player ever. His current contract with Wolves, extending until June 2027, sees him earning a reported £20,000 weekly wage.

A product of the Stoke City academy, Collins boasts of an impressive career. He’s made 100 senior club appearances, with almost half of them (45) being in the Premier League. Internationally, he’s represented the Republic of Ireland 14 times and has netted one goal.

Brentford and Wolves: The Summer Transfers

In their efforts to improve on their ninth-place finish from last season, Brentford have already welcomed Kevin Schade and Mark Flekken. The potential addition of Collins will undoubtedly strengthen their defensive line and enhance their Premier League campaign.

On the other hand, the Midlands club are undergoing changes as well, having already bid farewell to their captain, Ruben Neves. The latter has joined Saudi outfit Al-Hilal in a substantial deal reportedly worth £47million. The departure of Neves and potentially Collins, is likely to shake up Wolves’ dynamic, creating a necessity for new reinforcements.