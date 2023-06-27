Man City Eye Leipzig Defender in Record-Breaking Pursuit

Man City’s Pursuit of Josko Gvardiol

The Premium on Gvardiol’s Signature

As reported by the BBC, Manchester City, known for their audacious football, are now placing their sights on the robust defender from RB Leipzig, Josko Gvardiol. It’s no secret that the German club values their Croatian centre-back highly, slapping a hefty 100m euros (£85.77m) price tag on him.

Pep Guardiola, the mastermind behind the City juggernaut, is particularly fond of Gvardiol’s abilities. The youthful 21-year-old centre-back caught Guardiola’s eye during a striking performance in the World Cup last year.

City & Gvardiol: The Approach

According to trusted sources at BBC Sport, the channels of communication are now open between Manchester City and the Gvardiol camp. A bid appears to be on the horizon, but there’s a catch. Gvardiol has a release clause tipping the scales at over 110m euros (£94.35m), a figure set to be activated next summer. Leipzig are understandably reluctant to part ways with their star defender prematurely and for a lesser fee.

Gvardiol’s Impressive Track Record

The Croatian international has made quite the splash at Leipzig, appearing 41 times last season. Of particular note was his goal against City in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie, although Leipzig eventually bowed out with an 8-1 aggregate defeat. Internationally, Gvardiol has 21 caps to his name, including a vital goal in Croatia’s third-place play-off victory over Morocco in Qatar.

The Perfect Fit for Guardiola’s Blueprints

Gvardiol’s versatility in the left central defensive position, capable of fitting seamlessly into either a three- or four-man defence, is seen as an invaluable asset. This adaptability could be a game-changer for Guardiola, particularly as he potentially faces the daunting prospect of losing Spanish international, Aymeric Laporte.

Should a deal for Gvardiol come to fruition, he could surpass Harry Maguire’s record as the world’s most expensive defender – a title earned when Manchester United shelled out £80m for him in 2019.

Other Movements at the Etihad

Meanwhile, the Manchester City squad has seen some movements. Club captain Ilkay Gundogan embarked on a new journey with Barcelona on Monday, while an agreement appears to be in place for City to snap up Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £30m.

This combination of outgoing and incoming talent, featuring the potential acquisition of Gvardiol, paints a clear picture of Guardiola’s strategy for the forthcoming season. Man City’s quest for dominance, both domestic and European, clearly remains unabated.