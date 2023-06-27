Romeo Lavia: Next Big Catch for Liverpool or Arsenal?

Liverpool in Pursuit of Belgian Prodigy, Romeo Lavia

As per the reporting by Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool FC are keen on securing the signature of Romeo Lavia, the vibrant 19-year-old star from Southampton. Lavia, hailed as the new Belgian sensation, has found his way onto the radar of the Premier League’s giants after a standout season in a beleaguered Saints side.

Lavia’s Rise to Prominence

Joining Southampton from Manchester City last summer, the value of the deal stood at €12.3 million. It’s worth noting that his former manager, Pep Guardiola, has an unabashed admiration for the young holding midfielder. However, the Manchester-based club’s buy-back clause of €40 million won’t be activated until next summer, allowing other clubs a window of opportunity to court the rising star.

Interest from Other Premier League Contenders

Beyond Liverpool, Lavia has piqued the interest of other Premier League powerhouses, notably Chelsea. Captivated by his performance against them early last season, the Blues wasted no time in placing an offer, despite Lavia’s recent affiliation with the Saints. Southampton declined the proposal, yet it did little to quell Chelsea’s enthusiasm.

Yet, it seems the real race for Lavia’s signature is likely to be between two clubs: Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Battle: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Arsenal have been reportedly working on a potential deal for Lavia over the past fortnight, as per Fabrizio Romano. Despite the hefty price tag of €58 million pinned on the Belgian, no official bid has been laid down by the Gunners so far.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have entered the fray, as corroborated by Romano’s recent confirmation of the Reds’ pursuit of the starlet. The Anfield-based club are not just watching from the sidelines but are actively working towards striking a deal.

Liverpool’s Potential Bargaining Chip: Tyler Morton

However, Liverpool have shown reticence in meeting Southampton’s sizeable asking price for Lavia. As an alternative strategy, the Reds are considering offering youngster Tyler Morton as part of the deal to make it more palatable to the Saints.

Morton, a consistent performer on loan at Blackburn last season, could be an appealing prospect for Southampton as they prepare for their upcoming campaign in the Championship following their Premier League relegation.

With all these developments, it’s clear the race for Romeo Lavia is heating up, promising a thrilling summer transfer saga.