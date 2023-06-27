Brentford Enhance Defence with Korean Talent

Brentford’s Beehive Buzzes with Kim Ji-soo!

A Korean Gem in the Hive

Brentford, the Bees, have landed an absolute gem in the form of Kim Ji-soo! This South Korean Under-20 stalwart defender has joined the ranks from Seongnam, adding much-needed fortification to Brentford’s defence reports BBC Sports.

At a tender age of 18, he has already etched a name for himself. He was instrumental in leading South Korea to a commendable fourth position in the recent Under-20 World Cup held in Argentina. Comparisons are being drawn between him and Napoli’s stalwart Kim Min-jae, a testament to his prowess.

Words from the Hive

Phil Giles, Brentford’s director of football, couldn’t hold back his elation. He remarked, “an excellent prospect who was in demand” across Europe.

It’s no secret that Kim Ji-soo’s performance had garnered attention from giants like Bayern Munich and Sporting Lisbon. However, Brentford has won the race for this prodigy.

Blazing Future Ahead

Although yet to win a full senior cap for his country, Kim Ji-soo will begin his journey in Brentford’s second-string side. He will be in august company with none other than Romeo Beckham, son of the legendary David Beckham, who recently made his entry from Inter Miami.

As reported by the BBC, Kim Ji-soo joins Brentford on an initial four-year contract, with the club securing him for an undisclosed fee.

A thunderous applause to Brentford for this impressive catch and we look forward to seeing Kim Ji-soo light up the pitch!