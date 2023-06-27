Man Utd Triumph in Battle for Watford Left-Back

Manchester United’s New Jewel: Harry Amass

The Red Devils’ Prize Catch

Manchester United, ever eager to bolster their squad, have outsmarted Chelsea in a tussle to grab hold of Harry Amass – the England U16 sensation and Watford’s shining prodigy. Fresh into his sixteenth year, this left-back is yet to leave his mark in Watford’s senior squad, but that didn’t deter the Premier League giants from fighting tooth and nail for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano, the trusty source of football transfers, spilled the beans on June 26, revealing that a four-year contract awaits Amass at Old Trafford. “Manchester United are now set to sign English talented fullback Harry Amass, deal done. It will be signed, completed this week. Amass joins from Watford — told he’ll sign four year contract,” Romano asserted.

The Making of the Deal

Football Transfers reports that negotiations are currently in full swing between Manchester United and Watford. The duo is haggling over the compensation fee for the talented defender, who already boasts an England youth cap under his belt at the tender age of 14.

Harry Amass, who played a crucial role in Watford U18’s captivating run to the FA Youth Cup fifth round during the 2022/23 season, has also been sniffing around the first-team, earning a spot in the Hornets’ matchday squad for the FA Cup third-round clash against Reading in January, when he was only 15.

The Sancho Connection & Watford’s Woes

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a Watford wonderkid is making waves. Jadon Sancho, now lighting up the pitch for Manchester United, initially honed his skills at Watford before Manchester City snapped him up.

Amass’s departure will undoubtedly be a bitter pill for Watford to swallow, especially as they recently lost another gem, Adrian Blake, to Eredivisie side Utrecht.

As the ink dries on Amass’s contract, Manchester United fans are likely buzzing with anticipation over what this new talent will bring to the theatre of dreams. Will he follow in the footsteps of Sancho? Only time will tell.