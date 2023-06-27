Liverpool, Chelsea and Man United Eye Napoli Star

Anfield Shocker: Reds in the Fray for Osimhen

A Surprise Merseyside Interest

A thrilling development unfolds as Liverpool audaciously throws its hat into the ring for Napoli’s dazzling striker, Victor Osimhen. The audacious 24-year-old Nigerian, with an electrifying tally of 31 goals in 39 appearances last season, has been nothing short of sensational. With Manchester United and Chelsea also purportedly in the mix, Liverpool’s interest is bound to spark an enthralling transfer saga reveal Football Transfers.

Osimhen: The Serie A Jewel

Notably, Osimhen spearheaded Napoli’s monumental triumph in clinching their first Serie A title in 33 years. “It was by far the best campaign of Osimhen’s career so far,” with the former Lille talisman proving to be invaluable. He even played a pivotal role in Napoli reaching the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time, commencing with a spectacular 4-1 rout of Liverpool.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Osimhen’s Expected Transfer Value (xTV) stands at a cool €70m.

Battle Royale: Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Napoli

The Reds are anticipated to face fierce competition. Alongside Chelsea and Manchester United, Napoli themselves might pull out all the stops to retain their prized asset. “The Partenopei appear to be readying a new contract offer for Osimhen – who was utterly integral to their cause last term,” the report from Italy suggests.

Moreover, both Liverpool and Chelsea’s absence from Champions League football in 2023/24 might thwart their prospects. Chelsea, in particular, have recently invested €60m (£51.5m) in Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig. This intensifies the rumour that Manchester United, PSG and Bayern could emerge as the three heavyweights vying for Osimhen’s signature.

Loyal to Napoli?

However, the odds of Osimhen parting ways with Napoli seem slim, particularly given his heartfelt declaration of love for the club just months ago.

As reported by Football Transfers, while Osimhen is inundated with suitors, his steadfast loyalty could see him remain with the Serie A champions.

With the rumour mill swirling, football enthusiasts eagerly await the young Nigerian’s next move.