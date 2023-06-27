Italian Giants to Seal Deal with Chelsea

AC Milan Set to Clinch a Midfield Maestro

Chelsea’s Jewel on the Brink of Rossoneri Adventure

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, the Chelsea-born midfield prodigy, is poised to embark on a thrilling escapade with the Italian titans, AC Milan. The versatile midfielder, known for his deft footwork, has been under the discerning gaze of Milan’s directors for quite some time. Having plied his trade at both Fulham and Crystal Palace, Loftus-Cheek now yearns for fresher pastures.

Transfer Talks Heating Up

Moncada and Furlani, the transfer maestros, are putting the finishing touches on the negotiations for this English sensation reveal Calciomercato. The deal is touted to be a permanent transfer, with an estimated €15 million upfront and an additional €5 million riding on bonuses. Although Loftus-Cheek isn’t renowned for hitting the back of the net, with just 19 goals in 275 appearances, his recent season at Chelsea boasted of 33 games and 2 assists, showcasing the talent that AC Milan eagerly covets.

Loftus-Cheek: A Sparkling Addition to Milan’s Arsenal

Ruben, who can seamlessly transition between a midfielder and attacking midfielder, had his career-best season back in 2018-19, when he scored 6 goals in the Premier League and 4 in the Europa League under the stewardship of then Chelsea’s coach, Maurizio Sarri.

Savvy Move By Milan

AC Milan have played their cards right, as they’re set to capitalise on the Italian Growth Decree. This will see Loftus-Cheek’s income taxation drop substantially from 45% to a mere 25%. This windfall is thanks to Loftus-Cheek’s commitment to reside in Italy for the next two years, having not been an Italian resident in the previous two years.

Calciomercato also revealed, AC Milan is eagerly preparing for Loftus-Cheek’s arrival and ensuing medical assessments. With this acquisition, Loftus-Cheek will be occupying one of the two precious non-EU slots that AC Milan has at their disposal.

As the curtains draw on Loftus-Cheek’s time at Chelsea, the stage is set for his grand debut in the iconic AC Milan colours.