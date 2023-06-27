Former Liverpool Players’ Options: Saudi or Europe

Oxlade-Chamberlain Weighs Up Next Step: A Saudi Arabian Adventure?

As free agency presents a variety of opportunities, the former Liverpool FC midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain finds himself in a unique position. The England international is on the radar of teams in the Saudi Pro League, marking a potential shift in his career trajectory.

Oxlade-Chamberlain in Saudi Pro League’s Crosshairs

Aged 29, Oxlade-Chamberlain has emerged as the most recent high-profile player being pursued by Saudi Arabia’s top-flight football. As reported by The Daily Mail, this move, if materialised, would mark Oxlade-Chamberlain as the inaugural England international to grace the Saudi pitches.

The Englishman, who boasts a Premier League title from his Liverpool tenure and a previous stint with Arsenal, is currently deliberating the prospect of a lucrative career in the Gulf. The alternative? To continue his professional journey across Europe’s elite footballing landscapes.

The Lure of the Gulf

Over recent years, the Saudi Pro League has developed a reputation for securing high-profile talent from the Premier League. Its rosters are studded with familiar names such as Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Karim Benzema, all brought in to bolster the competition’s global appeal.

For the Saudis, signing a player of Oxlade-Chamberlain’s stature would be considered a significant victory. His impressive tally of 35 caps for England and robust social media presence offers the Pro League another channel to amplify its international profile.

A Brief Look Back at Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Anfield Journey

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Liverpool stint, which spanned six seasons, saw the player make significant contributions, even amidst challenging bouts with injuries. Following his £35 million transfer from Arsenal in 2017, he netted 18 times in 146 appearances for the Reds. His tenacity and resilience proved instrumental in his personal growth and Liverpool’s collective successes.

However, as the curtain fell on his Anfield journey, it opened the door to a world of opportunities. While the Saudi Pro League could be a compelling option, the prospect of continuing in European football also holds its unique allure. As Oxlade-Chamberlain assesses his options, fans and followers eagerly await the next chapter in this midfielder’s exciting career.