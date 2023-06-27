Man City Meet Arsenal’s Fate as Hammers Reject Rice Bid

Man City’s £90m Bid for Declan Rice Rejected by West Ham

The Rice Saga Continues

With the transfer window in full swing, the future of West Ham’s captain Declan Rice remains one of the most talked-about topics. The 24-year-old England midfielder has attracted interest from several clubs, with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal leading the race. Despite a bid of £90m from the treble-winning Manchester City, West Ham have held firm, rejecting the offer for their star player, as reported by BBC Sport.

The City Offer

Man City’s substantial offer included an initial payment of £80m. However, it falls short of West Ham’s £100m asking price for their midfielder. The London club has stood its ground, believing in the value of Rice’s contribution on the field.

Arsenal in the Race

In addition to Man City, Arsenal have also shown interest in Rice. The Gunners have already seen their second proposal turned down by West Ham. The proposal consisted of an initial £75m distributed over four payments, coupled with a further £15m in add-ons. Despite this rejection, Arsenal are expected to return with a third bid for the England star.

Rice’s Contract Situation

Rice’s current contract with West Ham is set to expire in 2024. However, the agreement includes the option for a one-year extension, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025. Despite this, the recent comments from West Ham chairman David Sullivan suggest Rice’s time at West Ham might be drawing to a close. Following West Ham’s Europa Conference League victory over Fiorentina, Sullivan said he was “99%” sure Rice would be departing this summer.

The Replacement Hunt

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly eager to reinforce his midfield options after losing Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona. It’s clear that City view Rice as the ideal candidate to bolster their midfield.

Guardiola’s search for midfield reinforcements and West Ham’s unyielding stance has set the stage for a fascinating transfer saga. Only time will tell where Rice will be plying his trade once the window slams shut.