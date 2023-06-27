Man Utd Mull Over French Ace as Defensive Reinforcement

Manchester United Contemplate Benjamin Pavard in Defensive Overhaul

With the summer transfer season upon us, Manchester United are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for defensive reinforcement. Among the names being thrown into the mix, Benjamin Pavard emerges as a likely candidate.

The Search for a Kim Min-jae Alternative

Manchester United’s interest in Napoli defender Kim Min-jae has been well-documented. However, as the South Korean centre-back looks set to join Bayern Munich, the Red Devils find themselves exploring alternative options. Notably, the spotlight is now on Benjamin Pavard, as reported by Football Transfers.

The Ten Hag Influence

Erik ten Hag, the newly appointed manager at Old Trafford, is known for his preference for players with strong ball-playing abilities. The Dutch coach views Pavard, who can operate both as a centre-back and a right-back, as an ideal addition to the squad.

A Competitive Market

The French international’s skills haven’t gone unnoticed outside of England. Serie A champions Inter Milan eyed Pavard as a potential right-sided centre-back reinforcement in the January transfer window. However, their interest in Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, coupled with wage considerations, suggests they’re unlikely to pursue both players.

Another Premier League giant, Liverpool, also expressed their interest in Pavard. But while the player’s representatives have held talks with the club, it appears that a move to Anfield is not a priority for the Reds at this stage.

Pavard’s Preference

Despite being utilised predominantly as a wing-back in Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern setup, Pavard relishes playing as part of a back-three defensive unit. The player is reportedly seeking regular game-time, something he doubts he’ll find at Liverpool, fuelling the notion of a move to Manchester United.

Transfers and Timing

Top agent Pini Zahavi was appointed by the World Cup winner in preparation for the imminent summer transfer window. Pavard, whose contract with the Bundesliga champions runs until 2024, is expected to leave the Allianz Arena. However, insiders indicate that any move for the defender won’t be concluded quickly.

Pavard has proven his worth since moving from Stuttgart to Bayern in 2019, racking up an impressive 162 appearances for the German giants. At 27, he is in his prime and could bring a wealth of experience and defensive solidity to Manchester United. However, only time will tell if Pavard dons the famous red jersey next season.