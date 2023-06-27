Former Pro Predicts Neves’s Newcastle United Loan Move

The Ruben Neves to Newcastle United Saga

Ruben Neves: A Midfield Dynamo on the Move

In a twist of fate, Ruben Neves, the Wolverhampton Wanderers’ midfield maestro, has switched his club allegiance, landing a lucrative deal with Saudi side Al Hilal. A reported transfer fee of £47 million for the 26-year-old’s move, an astounding financial transaction that has sent ripples through the football world.

Al Hilal, under new ownership by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), share corporate ties with Newcastle United, as the fund also owns an 80% stake in the Magpies. The PIF’s influence extends beyond these two clubs, with Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, and Al-Nassr also under their financial umbrella.

A Possible Loan Deal to the Magpies

The proposed plan is a two-year loan arrangement, a feasible proposition given the links between the Magpies and Neves’ new Saudi team.

Renowned former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie weighed in on the matter during an exclusive discussion with Football Insider. McAvennie’s firm belief is that Neves will eventually end up in Newcastle United’s camp.

“The deal is incredible, but he will be going to Newcastle, that is for sure,” stated McAvennie. The idea of the Portuguese international playing in the Saudi Pro League at this stage of his career seems unlikely to him.

The Strategic Perspective

McAvennie further explained his point of view on the matter. “I can’t see him wanting to play in Saudi Arabia at this time in life, but the way he can get around it is to go there and then on loan to Newcastle. It is a no-brainer,” he said.

The former striker believes that Neves would likely consider a stint in Saudi Arabia later in his career, not now. He implied that the PIF’s recent acquisitions were strategic moves to accommodate the movement of players like Neves.

“There is no way that boy would go to Saudi to play now, I think he would go later in life. They [PIF] have just bought three teams so that they can bring players in and send them out,” concluded McAvennie.

This saga, just one of many in the dynamic world of football transfers, holds promise for an exciting season ahead, particularly for Newcastle United and their fans. With a talent like Ruben Neves potentially boosting their midfield, the Magpies could find themselves flying high in the Premier League.