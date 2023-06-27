Chelsea Midfielder Nears AC Milan Transfer Move

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Chelsea Starlet Nearing AC Milan Switch

AC Milan: New Destination for Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Chelsea midfielder, is on the brink of a move to AC Milan. Loftus-Cheek, a Chelsea stalwart since his academy days, is now in talks with the Italian powerhouse, according to BBC.

This 27-year-old midfield maestro, boasting ten England caps, has a trophy-laden history with the Stamford Bridge side. His time at Chelsea was punctuated by Premier League glory twice, along with triumphs in the Fifa Club World Cup and the Uefa Supercup. He has also seen game time at Crystal Palace and Fulham on loan.

Chelsea’s Summer Exodus

Loftus-Cheek’s imminent departure comes amidst a wave of exits from the West London club. Chelsea’s summer has been marked by significant squad changes as the club is attempting to balance their finances.

The transfer carousel at Chelsea has seen notable moves, including Kalidou Koulibaly to Saudi side Al-Hilal, while the industrious N’Golo Kante has headed to Al-Ittihad, the Saudi champions. Reliable keeper Edouard Mendy is also in line to join Al-Ahli.

In the swirl of speculation, the Chelsea stalwart Mason Mount has been caught up with potential interest from Manchester United. Arsenal, on the other hand, are hovering near the promising Kai Havertz. Despite a multitude of bids for these Chelsea talents, the club continues to rebuff the offers.

As the transfer season continues, the fate of Loftus-Cheek and other Chelsea stars will undoubtedly captivate football fans worldwide.