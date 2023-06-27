Harry Kane Transfer Saga: United and Bayern in Pursuit

United Chase: Harry Kane in the Crosshairs

In the football world, the winds of change are ever-present. The ongoing transfer saga continues to evolve as football heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur reportedly reject a hefty bid from Bayern Munich for their captain, Harry Kane. However, it’s believed that the consistent Premier League scorer might still find his way to Old Trafford, with Manchester United maintaining a keen interest.

Tottenham Stand Firm on Kane Bid

Despite the Bavarian club’s tempting offer of €70 million, including add-ons, Daniel Levy, the notoriously hard-bargaining Spurs chairman, stood his ground. This decision adds another twist to the tale, as reported by Football Insider. The German Bundesliga champions were hoping to fill the boots of their prolific striker Robert Lewandowski with England’s captain, but Levy’s stance seems to have momentarily stifled their pursuit.

As reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, “The Bundesliga champions’ bid for the England captain is €70 million plus add-ons,” further illuminating the current market value of Kane.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Munich have today submitted an official proposal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. #FCBayern written offer to #THFC for 29yo striker worth €70m + add-ons. England captain has 1yr left of existing Spurs contract @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/2EDdre3uiG — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 27, 2023

United’s Complex Transfer Tangle

The Old Trafford outfit had previously earmarked Kane as their primary transfer target, dating back to the tenure of Erik ten Hag. A lack of commitment from Cristiano Ronaldo, who later made a high-profile move to Al-Nassr, only fuelled this desire. However, the takeover complexities at Manchester United, coupled with Levy’s reputation as a stern negotiator, put their pursuit on hold.

The former interest of Manchester City, who cooled their pursuit two years ago following a hefty £150m price tag, adds another layer to this ongoing transfer story. The Sky Blues later secured the services of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for a comparably lesser €60m, who went on to notch 36 Premier League goals in his debut season.

Despite Kane’s consistent goal-scoring form, United, as per transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, remain wary about entering the negotiation table with Spurs. Their sights are reportedly set on other prospects, notably Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.

United’s Kane Dilemma

However, the Serie A club’s club-record fee for the young Dane, seen by many as the next Haaland, might force the Red Devils to reconsider their options. There is a case to be made for persisting with the Kane angle, especially considering his proven Premier League pedigree.

Turning 30 in July and with only one year left on his contract, Kane may still command a premium price of around £100m. But the proven goal scorer’s potential move to a Premier League rival may yet prove to be an investment worth making. The story of Harry Kane, Spurs, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich is still very much a tale in progress.