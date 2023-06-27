Dean Henderson Set for Nottingham Forest Transfer This Summer

Dean Henderson’s Future Lies Away from Manchester United: Nottingham Forest Poised for Summer Transfer

Dean Henderson, Manchester United’s goalkeeper, is poised to make a move to Nottingham Forest in the coming summer window. It is becoming increasingly clear that United are ready to sell him on, according to Football Insider.

Nottingham Forest Target Henderson

Manchester United’s plans for a significant rebuild have come to light, with Dutch coach Erik ten Hag keen on reshaping the squad. Ten Hag’s future blueprint seemingly doesn’t include Henderson. This comes alongside the uncertainty surrounding David de Gea, whose contract extension hangs in the balance. Nevertheless, whether or not the Spanish shot-stopper remains a Red Devil for another season, Henderson’s exit seems imminent.

Last month, the Manchester Evening News reported on Nottingham Forest’s intentions to sign Henderson after they managed to stay afloat in the Premier League. The club admires Henderson and are willing to submit an offer, though they won’t be pushed into paying above the market rate. A deal is reportedly likely to be struck at around £25 million.

Henderson’s Injury and Previous Impressive Loan Spell

Presently, Henderson is recuperating from a thigh strain operation, a setback that has kept him sidelined since the beginning of the year. His impressive performance while on loan at City Ground during the previous season remains fresh in memory. Despite the injury, Forest appear determined to secure his services on a permanent basis this summer.

Henderson’s Impact: Steve Cooper’s Remarks

Steve Cooper, Forest’s manager, praised Henderson but stayed quiet on the prospects of a transfer. Last month, he commented, “We have all enjoyed working with him. We like his personality, he is a good professional and has a fantastic mentality.”

Cooper also hinted at Henderson’s continued involvement with the team during his recovery period. “Our medical team is working with United’s over what they want our contribution to be towards his recovery. In terms of support, he will be with us until the end, which is what he would want.”

This summer, the football world will be watching closely as Dean Henderson potentially makes a move from Manchester United to Nottingham Forest. The future of this talented goalkeeper is at the forefront of transfer speculation.