Postecoglou Reunites with Jedinak in Spurs’ New Era

Mile Jedinak Joins Postecoglou’s Team at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have unveiled a strong line-up in its coaching staff, marking a reunion of ex-Socceroos captain, Mile Jedinak, and manager Ange Postecoglou.

Jedinak Ascends to Spurs Assistant Coach

Mile Jedinak, the 38-year-old football maestro, having graced the fields in over 259 matches for Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, is now poised to assist Postecoglou at Spurs. Jedinak’s experience is backed by his impressive 79-cap stint with the Socceroos from 2008 to 2018, of which he was the captain in 35 instances.

This promotion comes on the heels of his successful term as a youth and loan development coach at Aston Villa. His pairing with Postecoglou is a throwback to 2014 when the latter made Jedinak the skipper of the Socceroos, contributing to him becoming the fourth-most capped captain in the team’s history As reported by the Daily Mail.

Chris Davies and Rob Burch Join the Spurs Family

Jedinak is not the only new face at Spurs. Chris Davies, with a coaching track record from Swansea City, Liverpool, Celtic, and Leicester City, takes up the mantle as senior assistant coach. Davies was a reliable confidant and assistant to Brendan Rodgers during his time at Leicester City.

Spurs have also roped in Rob Burch, a product of the club’s youth development, as the first team goalkeeping coach. Burch had previously nurtured his coaching career at the Football Association, Fulham, AFC Bournemouth and Belgian side Club Brugge, following his role as the academy goalkeeping coach at Spurs until 2019.

Ryan Mason to Continue at Tottenham

In a move that quashes uncertainties around his future, former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason will remain part of the coaching unit. After proving his readiness for management during his interim stint at his old side, he will continue to contribute to Tottenham in an assistant coach capacity under Postecoglou.

This robust coaching squad is set to commence work on the 1st of July, marking a new era of leadership at Tottenham Hotspur.