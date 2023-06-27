Zaha and Stormzy in Bid to Acquire AFC Croydon

South London Icons Zaha and Stormzy Set to Own AFC Croydon

In a sensational development from South London, Crystal Palace maestro Wilfried Zaha and grime mogul Stormzy are on the precipice of purchasing their boyhood local, AFC Croydon. The deal, as reported by the BBC, signifies an unexpected but thrilling journey for these two South London legends.

A Homegrown Consortium

Enmeshed in the roots of this South London borough, Zaha and Stormzy, form a formidable triumvirate with ex-Palace player care supremo, Danny Young. The depth of their bond with the locale is echoed in the club’s announcement:

“The consortium will own, operate and develop their childhood hometown football club.”

The excitement from the trio is palpable, with the shared aspiration of nurturing a community asset that once gave them opportunities. As the consortium quipped, they want “to take the entire community on this exciting journey with them.” Yet, the finishing line is still subject to legislative and governance hurdles.

The Phoenix Club – AFC Croydon

Born from the ashes of Croydon Athletic, AFC Croydon, founded in 2012, is a club etched in the ninth tier of English football. It stands as an emblem of resilience and community spirit, a testament to their motto: “May the journey begin.”

Wilfried Zaha: From the Ivory Coast to Selhurst Park and Beyond

Zaha, 30, is a figure intrinsically tied to South London, despite his birth in the Ivory Coast. Renowned for his exploits at Crystal Palace and his commitment to community projects, including the WZ Academy, Zaha is a familiar face in the realm of English football.

From the dawn of his career at Crystal Palace to his brief Manchester United stint and eventual return to Palace, Zaha’s journey has been as mesmerising as his on-pitch skills. Although his contract at Selhurst Park is nearing its end with rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia, Zaha’s focus is clearly on this new journey with AFC Croydon.

Stormzy: From the Grime Scene to Football Ownership

Stormzy, the 29-year-old chart-topper whose anthems have swept the nation, joins this homegrown consortium. Despite his known affection for Manchester United, his heart clearly beats for his local football. With a remarkable track record of three number-one albums and three Brit awards, Stormzy takes on a new challenge, demonstrating his mettle off the music scene and onto the football field.