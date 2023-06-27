United’s Fiscal Success Amid Fan Dissent: The Glazer Dilemma

The Glazers Stand Firm Amidst a Sea of Protests and Record Manchester United Revenues

As the Mancunian rain fell upon the sombre congregation of protesters outside Old Trafford, Manchester United’s stronghold, the club’s financial status was set to touch the zenith of record revenues. Despite the absence of the coveted Champions League sparkle, the United cash registers seem unaffected.

The divulgence of United’s third-quarter results on Tuesday came just shy of an hour after echoes of anti-Glazer chants punctuated the air at the Old Trafford. The fans, in their customary red, had rallied against the Glazer family’s ownership, timing their protest to line up with the launch of United’s kit for the 2023-24 season.

Glazers’ Hold on the Club: A Game of Strategy or Sentiment?

The strategic musical chairs around the ownership of the club began last November when the Glazer family insinuated a possible sale. Amidst the whispers of ‘strategic financial alternatives’, the Glazers, after seven months, are still in charge. A possibility of some Glazers retaining a stake is buzzing amidst rumours.

The lure of the latest financials gives a hint as to why the family might cling on. An upward revision in the annual revenue forecast from between £590m – £610m to a staggering £630m – £640m due to robust matchday and commercial revenue could well eclipse their previous best of £627.1m in 2019.

Despite shouldering debts in excess of £950m, which includes outstanding transfer fee payments north of £160m, the club continues to churn profits. Even amidst the Tuesday protest, United managed to profit, as a few fans managed to sneak past the protesters to the club’s Megastore. The season ticket waiting list for United has now swelled to a significant 146,000.

Manchester United: Cash-rich Yet Handcuffed by Fair Play Regulations

The club maintains a steadfast stance on their financial muscle, insisting their pockets are deep enough for competitive transfers. The halting move for Chelsea’s England international Mason Mount notwithstanding, United’s previous spending spree has thrown them into the financial fair play regulations’ net.

With plans to explore alternatives to the front-of-the-shirt sponsor Team Viewer for the 2024-25 season, the United shareholders once again found themselves without dividends.

However, none of these financial undertakings offer solace to the hardy United fans braving the drizzle that Manchester morning. For Richard, one of the protesters, the issue is simple, “It is not about who buys the club, it is about getting rid of the Glazers.” He continued, “We are going into month eight now. What is the hold-up? What are they waiting for? It is a lot wider than transfers. It is not about stopping people from buying a shirt. Today is an opportunity to show the Glazers that we might be near the end but we are not going anywhere until they have gone.”

As reported by BBC, it seems that for United fans, the Glazer saga is a wound that continues to fester.