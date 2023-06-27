Tottenham Edge Closer to Signing England International

Tottenham Near a Deal for Leicester’s James Maddison

As reported by The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced talks to sign James Maddison, Leicester City’s 26-year-old maestro. The North London club appear to have won the race over Newcastle United in a move that will undoubtedly strengthen their midfield.

In-Demand Maddison’s Potential Move

Maddison, with a mere year remaining on his Leicester contract, has been a beacon attracting interest from various Premier League clubs, Newcastle United being one of them. However, Tottenham’s persistent pursuit appears to have made them the frontrunners to acquire the midfielder’s services.

Negotiations between Leicester and Tottenham are ongoing and are expected to reach a conclusion this week. The sticking point seems to be the transfer fee. Leicester are holding firm for £60 million, while Spurs are suggesting a package comprising £40 million up front with additional performance-based payments. Personal terms are anticipated to be a straightforward affair, given the player’s inclination toward the move.

Maddison’s Sparkling Leicester Career

Since arriving from Norwich City in 2018, Maddison has shone in the Leicester City squad. In the 2022-23 season, he made an impressive 32 appearances across all competitions, netting 10 goals and serving up nine assists. Despite his noteworthy contributions, Maddison couldn’t halt Leicester’s slide into relegation – their first since the 2008 drop to League One.

Maddison’s form has remained consistently high despite Leicester’s struggles. The England international has demonstrated his versatility, playing as a No. 8 in midfield, off the right of the front three, and as a No. 10, arguably his best position. His adaptability hasn’t hindered his performances, further emphasising his value to any team.

Undeniably, Maddison was Leicester’s standout performer of the year. His tally of 10 goals and nine assists were instrumental to Leicester’s campaign. His spectacular performances during the 2021-22 season positioned him among the elite of English midfielders in the Premier League. His consistent form in a struggling side this season has seen him return to the England squad fold.

Leicester City’s Rebuilding Phase

Following the club’s unfortunate relegation, a huge squad rebuild is imminent at Leicester City this summer. Maddison, along with Harvey Barnes, is one of the primary assets likely to be sold to finance the revamp.

The hefty sum that Leicester City will be able to command for Maddison, now that relegation is confirmed, is uncertain. However, his proven Premier League performance, flexibility, and the remaining contract duration could still command a significant fee.

With the proposed transfer of Maddison, Tottenham Hotspur are set to make a statement in the transfer market. Meanwhile, Leicester City are poised to use the income to rebuild and return stronger to the top flight of English football.