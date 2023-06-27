Ireland International Completes Free Transfer to Luton Town

Chiedozie Ogbene: Luton Town’s Premier League Ambitions Personified

Ireland international, Chiedozie Ogbene, is set to strengthen the newly promoted Luton Town’s line-up in their debut Premier League season. Ogbene’s transfer from Rotherham United to the Premier League newcomer is due to be finalised on July 1, upon the expiration of his current contract with Rotherham.

Ogbene’s Journey to Luton Town

Ogbene has racked up an impressive 136 appearances in his four seasons with Rotherham, a tenure that saw him consistently rise through the ranks to become one of the team’s standout performers. Born in Cork, he commenced his professional career in Ireland, playing for Cork City and Limerick FC. Last season, the 26-year-old forward showed great promise by scoring nine goals in the Championship. His track record also extends to the international stage, where he netted four goals in 15 appearances for the Republic of Ireland.

A recent highlight of Ogbene’s career was his transfer to Luton Town, an opportunity he described as “one in 200,000”. He joins fellow Ireland international, Dara O’Shea, as the latest addition to the Premier League newcomers after O’Shea’s move to Burnley.

Ogbene’s Sentiments on the Move

“I’m delighted to be here as a Premier League player,” said Ogbene, expressing his excitement about his transfer to Luton Town. “My journey is special to me. From Limerick FC and the League of Ireland to Luton Town FC in the Premier League — I guess I’m that one!”

Ogbene’s admiration for his former club, Rotherham United, shone through as he expressed gratitude for his experiences and achievements there. Yet, he couldn’t pass on the chance to play in the Premier League, an aspiration shared by countless footballers worldwide.

Luton Manager’s Viewpoint

Luton manager Rob Edwards shared his positive outlook on Ogbene’s arrival. According to Edwards, Ogbene’s versatility and athleticism make him an “exciting addition” to the team. He believes the forward’s ability to adapt to different roles, combined with his top-level experience, will be a significant advantage for Luton in the Premier League.

Edwards praised Ogbene’s personality and background, pointing out his humility, hard work, and the support he received from his family to reach this stage in his career. He seemed delighted to offer Ogbene the chance to showcase his skills on the Premier League stage.

Rotherham’s Acknowledgement

Rotherham United released a statement acknowledging Ogbene’s decision to leave, stating that the appeal of Premier League football was irresistible for the player. Despite having a compelling offer from Rotherham to stay, Ogbene chose to embrace a new challenge. His former club wished him the best and thanked him for his service.

Looking Ahead

Chiedozie Ogbene’s arrival at Luton Town signifies a remarkable step in the club’s journey to solidify their position in the Premier League. His experiences and skills will undoubtedly be valuable in Luton’s campaign, as they set out to establish themselves in English football’s elite echelon.