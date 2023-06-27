Valencia Poised to Secure Brentford Winger

From Bees to Bats: The Imminent Transfer of Sergi Canós to Valencia

Sergi Canós: An Impending Departure from Brentford

Sergi Canós, the prominent Brentford winger, is on the brink of finalising his move to Spanish side Valencia CF. This news comes as reported by Plaza Deportiva, detailing the transaction that may see the Spaniard trading the Premier League for La Liga.

In the Works: Valencia’s Pursuit of Canós

Valencia’s sporting director, Miguel Ángel Corona, is reportedly ironing out the last details of Canós’s impending transfer. Having expressed interest in the 26-year-old during the January window, Corona appears set to make his move. The former Liverpool man, recognised for his prowess and versatility on the wing, aligns well with Valencia’s tactical revamp following several departures in their frontline.

Agreement on Terms: Contract Propositions and Negotiations

Corona has put forth a long-term contract proposition to Canós. This is an effort to ensure the player doesn’t compromise on his earnings whilst making the switch to La Liga. It’s understood that Canós agrees with the contractual terms offered to him, bringing him a step closer to donning the Valencia jersey.

The present focus of the Spanish club is reaching a consensus with Brentford over the transfer. Optimism is high in the Valencia camp, with insiders hinting that the agreement might be finalised ‘in the next few hours.’

The Vision for Valencia: Rebuilding the Wings

Canós’s potential arrival at Valencia is part of a strategic plan to reinforce their flanks. The Spanish team recently bid adieu to Justin Kluivert, Samu Lino, and Toni Lato, leaving a noticeable void in their wide positions. Canós, with his adaptability and strength in various attacking roles, fits the mould of Valencia’s blueprint perfectly.

If the transfer goes through, Canós will become Valencia’s second summer signing, following the arrival of Cenk Özkacar. The Brentford star’s switch to the Mestalla signifies the Spanish club’s ambitions to compete at the highest level in La Liga, a task Canós is primed to undertake.

Canós’s Impending Adventure in La Liga

Sergi Canós’s transfer to Valencia would mark a new chapter in the Spanish player’s career. The Brentford man’s journey from the Premier League to La Liga embodies his professional evolution and readiness to take on fresh challenges. As fans of both clubs eagerly anticipate official confirmation, it’s fair to say Canós’s flair on the pitch will be a significant addition to Valencia’s squad.