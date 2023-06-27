£25M Price Tag Set For Chelsea Forward

Christian Pulisic: An Uncertain Future at Chelsea

As the summer transfer season heats up, the future of Christian Pulisic at Chelsea is increasingly uncertain. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea have set a starting price for the American star, potentially leading to his departure from Stamford Bridge. A host of clubs, including AC Milan and Lyon, have shown interest, despite some concerns about the valuation of the player.

Pulisic’s Chelsea Story: A Recap

Christian Pulisic, a 24-year-old United States international, made a switch to Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, a transfer that came with a price tag of £58 million. His Chelsea journey has been eventful, with 26 goals and 21 assists across 145 matches. However, the American’s time in west London may be drawing to a close.

The Price of Talent: Chelsea’s Stance

Chelsea, looking to prune their hefty squad this summer, have set an initial asking price of £25 million for Pulisic. The price, according to some clubs, is rather steep, but the fact that the talented forward only has a year remaining on his contract might prompt the Blues to lower the asking price.

AC Milan: Tracking the Chelsea Star

Italian powerhouse AC Milan is among the top clubs keen on bringing Pulisic to their fold. Milan’s interest in the American aligns with their vision of infusing young, dynamic talent into their squad, as they aim to consolidate their return to the pinnacle of Italian football.

The Lyon Connection and Other Potential Suitors

Aside from AC Milan, French side Lyon have also been linked with Pulisic. The club’s American ownership group have been in touch with the player, potentially opening up another viable option for Pulisic’s future. Moreover, the same group holds a controlling stake in Crystal Palace, suggesting that Selhurst Park might be another destination to consider.

Despite these possibilities, it’s worth noting that Pulisic’s representatives have proposed the forward to both Manchester United and Newcastle United, although these clubs are believed to be focusing on other targets for the time being.

A Gradual Decline: Pulisic’s Chelsea Performance

Pulisic’s time at Chelsea has not been without its challenges. After scoring 11 goals in his debut season, his productivity has gradually diminished. Last season, the forward found himself starting just eight league games, a significant drop from his more active role in his earlier Chelsea career. This downturn in fortune might play a significant part in Chelsea’s decision to consider selling the player.

In conclusion, Christian Pulisic’s future at Chelsea hangs in the balance. As the summer transfer window unravels, it remains to be seen where this talented player will find himself playing next season. Whatever the outcome, it’s evident that Pulisic, with his undeniable skill and experience, will continue to shine wherever his career path leads him.