Everton Decide To Reject £4m Bid for Striker

The Everton Decision: Simms Not for Sale at £4m

Everton have notably turned down a £4 million offer for the sought-after striker, Ellis Simms, from Ipswich Town. This news was reported by the Football Insider, citing insider sources.

Interest in Ellis Simms: A Transfer Saga

The 22-year-old, frontman Simms, has drawn significant attention during this summer transfer window. Clubs such as Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Stoke City are all reportedly keen on signing him, indicating a frenetic interest in the Everton prospect. However, the most notable among them, Ipswich Town, decided to materialise their interest with a formal offer.

With the Tractor Boys aiming for a Championship return in the 2023/24 season, securing a promising forward like Simms could have potentially bolstered their attack. However, Everton have resisted Ipswich’s advances by declining their offer.

The Contract Conundrum: Simms’ Situation at Everton

Despite Simms approaching the final year of his contract at Goodison Park, Everton decided to rebuff Ipswich’s proposal. The Merseyside club’s manager, Sean Dyche, is understood to be open to letting Simms depart this summer but is presumably waiting for a more attractive offer to assist his own transfer objectives.

A Glimpse of Brilliance: Simms’ Impact on Loan

The former Manchester City youth player began his 2022/23 season with a productive loan spell at Championship club Sunderland. In his short tenure at the Stadium of Light, Simms demonstrated a clinical edge by registering seven goals and two assists in just 17 appearances.

His impressive form during his loan stint caught the attention of the Everton coaching staff, leading to an early recall to the parent club in January.

A Taste of Top-Flight Football: Simms at Everton

Following his Sunderland spell, the Oldham-born Simms featured in 11 appearances for Everton, clocking a total of 219 minutes on the pitch. He made a memorable mark by scoring his first goal for the club in a 2-2 stalemate against Chelsea in March.

Simms’ loan stints at Blackpool in 2021 and Hearts in 2022, in addition to his Sunderland spell, have played crucial roles in his development as a footballer. After joining from Manchester City’s academy, he earned his promotion to the Everton first team in 2020 and has continued to show promise since.

Looking Ahead: Simms’ Future at Everton

Everton’s refusal to accept Ipswich Town’s offer leaves the door open for other clubs still vying for Simms’ services. Simms’ future at Goodison Park appears uncertain, but it’s clear the Toffees value their asset and are keen to secure an apt value for him. With the summer transfer window heating up, the next steps in the Simms saga are eagerly awaited.