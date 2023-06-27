Declan Rice: Arsenal Tables Record £105m Offer

Arsenal’s Pursuit of Declan Rice: An Improved £105m Offer Placed on the Table

Arsenal’s relentless pursuit of West Ham’s stalwart midfielder, Declan Rice, has been escalated with an improved bid worth a staggering £105 million. This report comes courtesy of David Ornstein from The Athletic, a credible voice in the world of football journalism.

A Battle of Wits and Wallets

In a tussle of bids, the Gunners have boldly decided to up the ante in an attempt to ward off rivals, Manchester City. The revised offer, comprising an upfront payment of £100 million with an additional £5 million in add-ons, holds the potential to become a record fee for a British player, marking a historic moment in the annals of football transfers.

This move by Arsenal is a resounding response to West Ham’s previous rejection of a club-record £90 million proposal—£75 million with £15 million in add-ons. Manchester City, in turn, had formally proposed an £80 million bid with £10 million in add-ons, only to face rejection.

The Gunners have made their intentions clear by fortifying their bid in a determined effort to capture manager Mikel Arteta’s prime summer target.

Declan Rice: A Prized Asset for Arsenal?

Rice, whose contract at West Ham runs until 2024, with an option for a one-year extension, is a player of significant pedigree. After West Ham’s triumph in the Europa Conference League, Chairman David Sullivan expressed that he anticipated Rice had played his final game for the Hammers, highlighting that the player “wanted to go.”

Having made a notable 245 appearances for West Ham since his debut in 2017, Rice is a prized asset.

Navigating Financial Fair Play: Can Arsenal Make it Work?

The question that lingers is, how will Arsenal balance the potential signings of Rice, Havertz, and Timber under Financial Fair Play rules? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure: this summer’s transfer window is heating up, and Arsenal are staking their claim in it, starting with the pursuit of Declan Rice.