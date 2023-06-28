Brighton A Record-Breaking Negotiation

The Seagulls Swoop for Ajax Sensation

The South Coast’s Premier League outfit, Brighton & Hove Albion, fondly known as The Seagulls, are reportedly back at the negotiation table. This time, the name on their lips is Mohammed Kudus, Ajax’s highly coveted forward. However, securing this Ghanaian gem won’t be a cheap affair, with the Dutch club demanding a hefty £40million price tag. Such a move would lead Brighton to shatter their transfer record twice in a single summer. This exclusive insight comes via the well-informed sources at the Daily Mail.

Seagulls Versus Red Devils for Kudus

Mohammed Kudus, the €40million-rated forward, has not only caught the attention of the Seagulls. He’s become a beacon of interest for multiple European giants, including fellow Premier League titans, Manchester United. However, if Brighton can outpace United in this race, they’d make history by breaking their own club record spend on a player in the same window.

Making Waves in the Transfer Market

Earlier in the summer, Brighton inked a deal with Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, securing his services from Watford for a record £30million. A potential agreement with Kudus would comfortably eclipse this. The Seagulls could be set for an expensive summer at the Amex Stadium, not to mention the expectation of receiving offers for their midfield maestro, Moises Caicedo, after reportedly rejecting Chelsea’s £60m bid.

Premier League: A Favourable Destination for Kudus

Kudus, who’s attracted interest from Everton and Liverpool previously, is reportedly eager to leave Amsterdam, with the Premier League high on his list of desirable destinations. As it stands, the player has reportedly rebuffed a one-year contract extension offer from Ajax.

The need for an attacking reinforcement for Brighton is evident, especially in the wake of Alexis Mac Allister’s £35m move to Liverpool earlier in the transfer window. A player of Kudus’s calibre, who operates in a similar role, would undoubtedly be a valuable addition to the squad.

Kudus: A Beacon of Brilliance Amid Dutch Despair

In a less than impressive campaign for Ajax, who finished third in the Eredivisie, 13 points adrift of title-winning Feyenoord, Kudus shone brightly in an otherwise dim setting. The 22-year-old wrapped up the season with a remarkable 18 goals to his name. A significant contribution of 11 goals and four assists came in league fixtures, with an additional four goals in the prestigious Champions League.

If Brighton indeed manage to secure the services of this talented young star, it’s bound to create ripples in the transfer market, setting the tone for an eventful summer at the Amex Stadium.