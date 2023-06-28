Manchester United Withdraw Offer To Goalkeeper

David de Gea’s Contract Conundrum at Manchester United

A Contractual Agreement Abandoned

Manchester United’s long-serving goalkeeper, David de Gea, is facing a precarious situation as the club seemingly reneges on their contract extension agreement. According to reports from The Athletic, De Gea, who is currently 32, accepted a significant decrease on his weekly wages of £375,000. However, the club did not proceed to sign off on the agreement.

Now, the club has proposed a new offer with an even lower wage structure to De Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper, with his contract set to expire on June 30, has yet to accept this revised offer.

Looking Ahead: De Gea’s Options

De Gea, who aspires to continue competing at the apex of football, is assessing his available options. Negotiations between the player and the club are ongoing, but it remains uncertain whether the keeper will agree to the revised terms laid before him. Interestingly, there seems to be interest in the player’s services from Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also considering other alternatives. Recent contact has been made with the representatives of Inter Milan’s goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

Dean Henderson’s Potential Return

An intriguing option for United could be the reintroduction of Dean Henderson to the fold. The young English keeper, who spent the previous season on loan at Nottingham Forest, might be considered as De Gea’s successor in the United goal.

Nevertheless, the club’s primary focus in the upcoming transfer window is acquiring a new centre-forward and a midfielder.

The Costly Keeper

Presently, De Gea’s earnings stand at an impressive £375,000 per week, making him the world’s highest-paid goalkeeper and Spain’s highest-paid footballer.

This season saw De Gea add another Golden Glove to his collection. However, his present reputation amongst fans differs considerably from when he clinched his first award.

De Gea’s Evolving Reputation

Achieving clean sheets is a coveted accomplishment for any goalkeeper. Yet, they don’t always represent a definitive measure of goalkeeping quality. The David de Gea of the 2022-23 season is quite different from the keeper who dominated the league in the 2017-18 season.

Fans have become increasingly aware of De Gea’s shortcomings in contributing to his team’s possession and his hesitancy to leave his line to claim crosses or make saves. This has resulted in a dwindling number of supporters viewing him as the league’s premier goalkeeper.

A Tactical Dilemma

Erik ten Hag, the United manager, frequently lauds De Gea in public. However, he acknowledges the keeper’s weaknesses in team build-ups, often directing De Gea to resort to long kicks against high-pressing opponents.

Such a predicament poses a significant challenge for ten Hag. His ambition is to instill a more composed possession-based style in the team, but he cannot fully implement this as long as De Gea remains the first-choice keeper. Thus, the outcome of De Gea’s contract situation might dictate the tactical direction of Manchester United moving forward.