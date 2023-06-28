Forward Reveals Desired Club Move Amid Chelsea Standoff

Chelsea Standing Ground as Inter Milan Eye Lukaku Reacquisition

The future of Chelsea’s Belgian powerhouse, Romelu Lukaku, is set to take a twist as Italian giants Inter Milan prepare a new bid to secure his services once again.

A Desire to Return to Inter

Romelu Lukaku, whose impressive performance at Inter Milan earned him a move back to Chelsea, has expressed his desire to return to Italy. The Premier League club has already thwarted an initial attempt by Inter to secure Lukaku on a season-long loan. Despite this, the Italians are preparing to renew their bid, undeterred by their previous rebuff.

Inter’s proposal is expected to hinge on another season-long loan for Lukaku, with an option to make the move permanent for a sum of €30 million next summer. While Chelsea is more inclined towards a mandatory buyout rather than an optional one, the murmurs from Italy suggest the possibility of a mutual agreement.

The Lukaku Conundrum

It is unclear whether Inter might try to convert Lukaku’s potential loan into a permanent signing this summer. This move might hinge on the sale of their goalkeeper Andre Onana, a player who has previously sparked interest from Chelsea and is currently on Manchester United’s radar.

Lukaku has made it clear to Chelsea that he favours a return to Inter Milan, as reported by The Telegraph. Sources close to the player have dismissed rumours of interest from AC Milan. A move to Juventus also seems unlikely for the Belgian international.

Originally, Chelsea considered offloading Lukaku to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, but the player has yet to approve this move. Lukaku is more focused on making his return to Inter Milan.

Chelsea’s Plan

With the successful sale of numerous outgoing players, Chelsea’s focus is now on resolving Lukaku’s future expediently. The firm stance held by the Blues over Lukaku’s sale is expected to eventually soften. Italian sources suggest that forcing Lukaku to remain at Chelsea against his will could lead to potential complications.

The Impending Challenge for Pochettino

Newly appointed Chelsea head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, is due to commence work on Monday, with the team expected to return from Tuesday. Players like Lukaku who have been on international duty have been granted an extended break.

Pochettino faces the task of managing players keen on moving away from Stamford Bridge ahead of the club’s pre-season tour in the United States. The team is set to depart for this tour on July 17.

This schedule creates a pressing need for Chelsea to strike a deal for Lukaku before the tour, to avoid a potentially awkward situation where the striker might be left behind. As such, the upcoming weeks will undoubtedly be crucial in determining Lukaku’s fate with Chelsea and a potential return to Inter Milan.