Serie A Midfielder in Negotiations for West Ham United Move?

Zakaria’s West Ham United Move in the Pipeline

The heart of the London Stadium may soon be graced with a fresh midfield talent. Denis Zakaria, currently under contract with Juventus, is reportedly in ongoing talks with West Ham United for a possible move. As reported by Sky Sports Italy, the Swiss international’s future seems increasingly likely to lie within the Premier League.

From Turin to London Again? Zakaria’s West Ham Talks

After spending a season on loan at Chelsea where he made just 11 appearances, Denis Zakaria might be set to extend his stay in the English Premier League. The 27-year-old midfielder joined Juventus from Borussia Mönchengladbach in January 2022 and appears to be on the move again.

As things stand, West Ham United are the prime contenders for his signature. Negotiations are in progress, with the Hammers showing a keen interest in the Switzerland international. Zakaria, with his physical presence and ability to break up play, could be an ideal addition to David Moyes’ hardworking side.

Seeking Permanent Deal, Not a Loan

While the prospect of Zakaria pulling on the claret and blue shirt of West Ham is exciting for their fans, it’s worth noting that Juventus are driving a hard bargain. The Serie A giants are working towards a permanent transfer, with no intention of allowing another loan move for Zakaria.

This stance by Juventus emphasises their intention to recoup some of the investment made in the player, and it also affirms West Ham’s serious intent to bring Zakaria to the London Stadium on a long-term basis. The permanent transfer clause could be a key factor in sealing this deal, providing Zakaria with the stability to thrive in the Premier League.

Zakaria and the Premier League – A Good Fit?

There’s no denying that Zakaria’s previous stint in the Premier League with Chelsea wasn’t quite as successful as he would have liked. Limited to just 11 appearances throughout the season, he failed to make a significant mark. However, a move to West Ham could offer him the opportunity for redemption in the English top-flight.

David Moyes’ West Ham have established themselves as a competitive outfit in the Premier League, known for their work ethic and cohesive team spirit. Zakaria, with his combative midfield style and experience in both the Bundesliga and Serie A, could offer a fresh dynamic to the Hammers’ midfield.

As we await further developments, one thing is clear – the potential arrival of Zakaria at West Ham United adds an interesting subplot to the unfolding Premier League transfer window. Will he become the latest star to swap the stripes of Juventus for the claret and blue of West Ham? Only time will tell.