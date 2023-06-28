Manchester United and Bayern Eye La Liga Ace

Manchester United and Bayern Munich Weigh Up Moves for Frenkie de Jong

The transfer saga involving Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong takes another interesting twist as Bayern Munich enter the fray alongside long-term admirers Manchester United, according to 90min.

Bayern Munich Express Interest in de Jong

Bayern Munich, the German champions, have reportedly been looking for fresh midfield talent to bolster their squad. Initially, their interest was piqued by West Ham’s Declan Rice, but the Englishman seems inclined to remain in the Premier League. This information has led Bayern to consider other potential recruits, with de Jong now firmly in their sights.

Bayern’s interest in the Dutch international is not new. In fact, the club had contemplated acquiring him when Thomas Tuchel, the current Bayern coach, was at Chelsea. It appears that Tuchel’s admiration for de Jong has remained constant, leading to this renewed pursuit.

Manchester United’s Ongoing Pursuit of de Jong

While Bayern are new players in the de Jong sweepstakes, Manchester United, managed by Erik ten Hag, have long had their eyes on the Barcelona star. As they plan to add one or two midfielders for the upcoming season, de Jong continues to be a key target.

Last summer saw the Red Devils come close to signing the Dutchman, with an agreement worth €85m reportedly reached with Barcelona. However, issues regarding deferred wages owed to de Jong by the Catalan club, a result of a pay cut he took during the pandemic, proved to be a stumbling block. As reported by 90min, this issue still lingers unresolved between the player and Barcelona, casting a shadow on his future.

de Jong’s Future at Barcelona

Despite the swirling rumours, de Jong has publicly declared his preference to stay at Barcelona, which he refers to as his dream club. His contribution to Barcelona’s La Liga victory last season under Xavi’s management has cemented his status as a crucial figure in the team.

Yet, the departure of Sergio Busquets and the replacement Barcelona elect could have implications on de Jong’s future at Camp Nou. Barcelona are purportedly considering signing Dani Parejo from Villarreal, among other cost-effective options. Martin Zubimendi, another young talent, may also be a target for the pivot role, contingent on player sales.

A Pivotal Summer for de Jong

As the summer transfer window unfolds, it will be intriguing to observe where de Jong ends up. While the Dutchman has made his preference for Barcelona clear, external factors, notably the club’s financial constraints, may dictate otherwise. With Bayern Munich and Manchester United circling, de Jong’s future looks set to be one of the summer’s most captivating narratives.