Bundesliga Superstar: A Potential Magpie in the Making?

Newcastle United Eye Dominik Szoboszlai: The Deal Decoded

As the summer transfer window gains momentum, a fresh storyline has appeared on the football horizon. Newcastle United, the Premier League heavyweights, have reportedly expressed their interest in RB Leipzig’s standout, Dominik Szoboszlai. This news comes courtesy of a recent revelation by Football Insider.

Who is Dominik Szoboszlai?

Dominik Szoboszlai, the 22-year-old Hungarian midfielder, has managed to attract the attention of numerous clubs across Europe with his notable performance. With a release clause standing at £60 million, Szoboszlai’s outstanding talent is clearly appreciated and his addition to a squad would be viewed as a significant coup.

Newcastle’s Strategy: The Chess Game

Newcastle reportedly initiated contact with RB Leipzig towards the end of May, assessing the potential for a deal. This approach was timed perfectly as the club was developing its strategies and deciphering the landscape of the transfer market.

Yet, Newcastle aren’t the only Premier League club eyeing Szoboszlai. The attacking midfielder has also been on Chelsea’s radar, albeit not as a current priority.

Eddie Howe’s Wishlist

The pursuit of Szoboszlai aligns with manager Eddie Howe’s desire to bolster his midfield options. The RB Leipzig star had been shortlisted by Howe and his recruitment team during the last season, further indicating Newcastle’s vested interest in securing his skills.

This move follows Tottenham Hotspur’s advancement towards James Maddison, a long-term Newcastle target, with personal terms agreed and discussions progressing with Leicester City.

Szoboszlai’s Take on the Move

When asked about the prospect of a summer move, Szoboszlai openly expressed his aspiration to fully utilise his career, harbouring “no regrets.” Such an outlook could potentially make a move to the Premier League an attractive proposition for the Hungarian international.

Szoboszlai’s Record Speaks for Itself

In his previous season with RB Leipzig, Szoboszlai made 44 appearances, netting 10 goals and delivering 14 assists. His contribution was instrumental in helping his team secure a third-place finish in the Bundesliga. On the international stage, he has represented Hungary 32 times, scoring 7 goals. Such statistics underline why Newcastle United, among other top clubs, are keen to enlist the Hungarian’s services.