Midfielder Commits To Arsenal – Excited for 2023/24 Season

Jorginho’s Arsenal Commitment: A Pledge for an Exhilarating Season Ahead

In a heartfelt affirmation of his commitment to the Gunners, Jorginho confidently states he is relishing his time at Arsenal, expressing eagerness for the thrill of the forthcoming season. Despite the previous season’s setbacks, the Italian midfielder remains resolute in learning from the past, poised to help Arsenal transform failures into stepping stones for success.

The Arsenal Chapter: Jorginho Reflects on His Transition

Having transitioned to Arsenal from Chelsea in January, the initial uncertainty was quickly replaced with a sense of belonging for Jorginho. His adjustment to the new surroundings, aided by the welcoming atmosphere of the club, has been swift and enjoyable.

In conversation with Standard Sport, Jorginho recounted:

To be honest, I was surprised but really happy by how welcome I was, how (Arsenal) treated me when I came in. It just made everything so much easier for me to know more people to integrate in the team. So it was really, really, really good and I am really, really happy.

Squashing Rumours: The Italian Midfielder’s Arsenal Allegiance

Amidst swirling rumours linking Jorginho with a summer move to Lazio, the 31-year-old brushed them off. Jorginho has made his intentions clear – he plans to stay with the Gunners, helping to spearhead their charge towards the Premier League title next season.

Dismissing the speculation, he stated, “I’m very happy to stay at Arsenal to be honest. Those rumours, I’m not sure who was behind it, to be honest, but nothing at the moment has happened to me. I’m quite happy where I am.”

Learning from Past Setbacks: Channeling Disappointment into Motivation

The narrow miss of the Premier League title after leading for most of the season was undoubtedly a bitter pill to swallow for the Gunners. But Jorginho believes Mikel Arteta’s youthful squad can utilise this experience as a crucial learning moment.

Recalling the challenging end to the season, Jorginho admits, “That (missing out on the title) was painful. Of course, at the beginning of the season no one expected Arsenal to be where they were. Anyone at the beginning of the season would sign off that you are going to finish the League in second. Everyone would say straight away: ‘Yes’. But then once you are there and fighting for it, then it’s a bit frustrating and painful.”

However, he views these adversities as lessons, which could serve as catalysts for a stronger performance in the future. He voiced optimism for the coming season, declaring, “I think we will have a lot to learn about everything we do and it’s a lesson. I hope we can do even better next year. It’s been a while [since Arsenal have been in the Champions League]. Everyone is very excited. Everyone can’t wait to play with the ball with the stars. It’s going to be an exciting season for sure.”