Leicester City Eye £8m Deal for Wolves Defender

Conor Coady: The £8m Puzzle for Leicester City

Coady’s Price Tag: A Wolf’s Demand

Light has been shed on Wolverhampton Wanderers’ valuation of their stalwart defender, Conor Coady. The West Midlands club have set their sights on a cool £8 million for the 30-year-old. It appears Leicester City, keen to bolster their backline, are inching closer to signing the Wolves player, despite having their initial offer rebuffed on Tuesday according to SKy Sports

With Coady sliding down Wolves’ pecking order, the move to Leicester could provide the much-needed regular playing time he seeks.

Everton’s Lost Opportunity

Last season saw Coady turn out for Everton, on loan, contributing to their successful relegation battle. Interestingly, the Toffees had the chance to make his stay permanent for a mere £4.5 million during this transfer window. They, however, chose not to pull the trigger, causing Wolves to reassess their centre-back’s worth.

Coady’s stock is undeniably high. His contributions in Everton’s fight against relegation, having appeared in 24 Premier League matches, coupled with his near-perfect attendance at Wolves (missing only a single Premier League match in four seasons), and his inclusion in the Europa League Squad of the Season are all testaments to his ability.

A Fox’s Bargain?

The earlier £4.5m option given to Everton might lead Leicester to believe that they can acquire Coady for less than the £8m demanded by Wolves. It will be interesting to see how this negotiation evolves.

Leicester’s Transfer Carousel

Leicester’s pursuit of defensive reinforcements goes hand in hand with their chase of Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks. This is an entirely separate affair from James Maddison’s impending medical at the North London club. These potential deals show a glimpse into Leicester City’s strategy for the coming season. Their moves in the market will be worth watching closely.