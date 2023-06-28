Another Chelsea Player Leaves for the Saudi Pro League

Mendy’s Journey: From Chelsea to Al Ahli

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has bid his farewell to Chelsea, marking an end to three illustrious seasons in west London. The Senegal international has made his move to Saudi Pro League club, Al Ahli, signing a three-year deal.

Memorable Years at Stamford Bridge

During his tenure at Chelsea, Mendy, who’s now 31, left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans and teammates alike. Undoubtedly, his crowning moment came in the 2020-21 Champions League, where his remarkable performance made a significant contribution to Chelsea’s triumph. In seven knockout matches of the tournament, he conceded just twice, a testament to his prowess between the posts.

Reunion in Saudi Arabia

Mendy’s transfer to Al Ahli means he joins a growing list of prominent players making the move to Saudi Arabia. His former Chelsea teammates, Kalidou Koulibaly and N’Golo Kante, have also made the switch this month, and it seems Hakim Ziyech is set to follow suit.

As reported by The Athletic, this surge of international talent is the result of the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) taking over four Saudi Pro League teams, including Al Ahli. The PIF’s influence is evidently transforming the Saudi football scene, ushering in an era of world-class players and intense competition.

The New Chapter

Al Ahli has secured a valuable addition to their squad in the form of Edouard Mendy, whose experience and talent will undoubtedly fortify their line-up. As the Saudi Pro League continues to attract high-profile players, it’s evident that a new dawn is breaking for football in the country.

The league’s growing popularity has also managed to entice Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in January. Karim Benzema agreed to join Al Ittihad earlier this month, while a bid for Lionel Messi was made before he opted for Inter Miami. Furthermore, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is reportedly considering a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League.

A Legacy Left Behind

As Edouard Mendy embarks on this new journey, he leaves behind a rich legacy at Chelsea. His departure marks the end of an era, but his remarkable achievements continue to resonate within the halls of Stamford Bridge. His performance during the Champions League 2020-21 will be etched in the memories of Chelsea fans for years to come.

While it’s a farewell for now, it’s not a full goodbye. The football world will be keenly watching Mendy’s progress in his new home, eagerly waiting to see the magic he brings to Al Ahli and the Saudi Pro League.