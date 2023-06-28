Man City’s Coach Swaps Premier League for MLS

Rodolfo Borrell: From the Etihad to Austin FC

Rodolfo Borrell, a stalwart of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City, is poised to embark on a fresh challenge. The Spanish coach, lauded for his instrumental role in City’s recent successes, is set to leave the Etihad after a nine-year stint, swapping the English Premier League for the expansive horizons of the American Major League Soccer (MLS).

Departing Manchester City

Borrell’s role as one of Guardiola’s key lieutenants has been vital during his time at Manchester City. According to The Athletic, his tenure in Manchester, filled with strategic insight and tactical wisdom, is nearing its conclusion. Borrell joined the Sky Blues from Liverpool in 2014 and stepped into the spotlight as a first-team assistant coach when Guardiola took the helm in 2016.

His contribution to the coaching staff resonated in the City dressing room, culminating in a spectacular 2022-23 season, where City clinched the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League titles. As Manchester City basks in their remarkable triumphs, Borrell readies himself for an exciting change of scenery.

Journey to Austin FC

His next venture involves joining the MLS side Austin FC as the sporting director, stepping into the shoes of former Manchester City player Claudio Reyna, who resigned from the position earlier this year.

Borrell isn’t the only one departing Guardiola’s coaching team this summer, as his colleague, Italian Enzo Maresca, has also exited the Etihad. Maresca recently took over the reins as the head coach of Leicester City.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Borrell has considered a move to the United States. Back in 2020, he held talks with D.C. United regarding their head coaching role, indicative of his interest in American soccer.

Austin FC: A New Chapter

Austin FC, currently occupying the eighth spot in the Western Conference after 19 games of the current MLS season, will welcome Borrell’s arrival and his wealth of experience. Having worked closely with Pep Guardiola, one of the world’s most successful coaches, Borrell brings a high pedigree of football knowledge and understanding to the MLS side.

His departure from Manchester City marks the end of an era, and his arrival at Austin FC signifies a new dawn for the club. As he steps into his role as sporting director, the experience and insights Borrell carries from his time in the Premier League will undeniably enrich the sporting culture at Austin FC. The Borrell era in American soccer is about to kick off, and the MLS fraternity awaits with bated breath to witness the influence of this seasoned Premier League coach.