Man Utd Ready To Shift Focus To Premier League Ace

United Shift Focus to Moises Caicedo Amid Mount Impasse

As Manchester United’s pursuit of Mason Mount meets roadblocks, the Red Devils are said to be intensifying their interest in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, according to a recent report by The Daily Mail. With the £80 million-rated midfielder as the new focus, United are set to escalate their approach.

Erik ten Hag’s Midfield Ambitions

United’s manager Erik ten Hag has been forthright about his intention to bolster his midfield options. Having eyed players such as Mason Mount and Declan Rice, he now turns his attention to the promising talent of Ecuador international, Caicedo. With negotiations reaching a stalemate over Mount after Chelsea rejected three bids, a more concerted move for Caicedo appears to be on the horizon.

Chelsea’s Unsuccessful Bid for Caicedo

In the ever-evolving transfer market tussle, Chelsea had previously seen a £60m bid for Caicedo dismissed. This rejection comes despite Chelsea having been perceived as favourites to secure the 21-year-old midfielder.

Brighton’s Stance on Caicedo

Roberto de Zerbi, Brighton’s boss, had previously conveyed to Caicedo that he would be free to transfer if a significant offer from an important club was on the table. This promise followed Brighton’s refusal of bids for the player last January, subsequent to which Caicedo was tied to a new contract with the club.

United’s Transfer Dilemma

Given the scenario, United are unlikely to secure both Mount and Caicedo. However, the club is poised to make at least one significant midfield addition in this transfer window. On the Mount front, United have proposed a £55 million offer for the 24-year-old, who has just a year left on his contract with Chelsea and is unlikely to renew it.

United’s valuation of Mount, considering his contract situation and his interest in joining the Old Trafford side, is deemed fair by the club. However, Chelsea’s demand of £58 million plus an additional £7 million in add-ons may pave the way for United to pivot to Caicedo.

Caicedo’s Potential Impact at Old Trafford

The arrival of Caicedo at Old Trafford could be instrumental in fortifying United’s defensive steadiness and organisational structure, especially with their Champions League return in view. The Ecuadorian’s addition could potentially see him form a dynamic double pivot alongside Casemiro.

The transfer market keeps all spectators on their toes, and with the focus now seemingly on Caicedo, Manchester United fans will be waiting to see how these developments unfold. Despite the obstacles, one thing seems certain: the team’s midfield is set for a major upgrade, irrespective of whether it is Mount or Caicedo who dons the United jersey next.