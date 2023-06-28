Aston Villa and Newcastle United To Battle for Serie A Defender?

Aston Villa and Newcastle United Eyeing Juventus’ Gleison Bremer

Premier League sides Aston Villa and Newcastle United are reportedly courting Juventus defender Gleison Bremer. Aston Villa’s Unai Emery is keen on fortifying his defence, while Newcastle’s Champions League prospect could also make them an attractive option for the Brazilian centre-back.

Gleison Bremer’s Rise to Prominence

Bremer, a 26-year-old Brazilian centre-back, has become a mainstay in Juventus’ first team since his transfer from Torino last summer. With over 30 appearances under his belt for the Old Lady, Bremer has demonstrated his adaptability in the Italian league. His impressive tally of five goals in the previous season also reflects his goalscoring capabilities.

Unai Emery’s Search for Defensive Prowess

According to Calcio Mercato, Unai Emery, gearing up for his first full season at Villa Park, is on the hunt for a centre-back who can bolster Aston Villa’s defence. The club’s interest has been piqued by Villarreal’s Pau Torres, but the chase for his signature is far from over.

Bremer as an Alternative to Pau Torres

As the pursuit of Pau Torres continues, an alternate candidate in the form of Bremer has surfaced. Reports suggest that both Villa and Newcastle have expressed their interest in the Brazilian defender. It’s been reported that Juventus will seriously entertain offers exceeding the €50million (£43m) mark for Bremer.

Newcastle’s Advantage in the Race for Bremer

However, if Villa does decide to join the race for Bremer, they might face stiff competition from Newcastle United. Eddie Howe’s team can offer the lucrative allure of Champions League football in the next season. This could tip the scales in favour of the Magpies and present them as an attractive option for the ambitious Brazilian centre-back.

Conclusion

The transfer window’s dynamics continue to change as clubs battle to secure their preferred targets. With Aston Villa and Newcastle United both vying for Gleison Bremer’s signature, it remains to be seen where the Juventus defender will land. As the Premier League clubs prepare for the upcoming season, reinforcements in defence seem to be a shared priority for Villa and the Magpies.