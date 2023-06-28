The Race Is On: Liverpool v Spurs for European Defender

The Race is On: Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur Eyeing Micky van de Ven

It appears the Premier League’s giants, including Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur, are gearing up for a battle for Wolfsburg’s highly-rated centre-back, Micky van de Ven. Tottenham, in particular, have been linked with the promising Dutchman, as they aim to bolster their defence this transfer window.

Tottenham’s Quest for a New Centre-Back

90min have reported that Spurs have initiated dialogue with Wolfsburg regarding a deal for the 22-year-old centre-back, Micky van de Ven. Tottenham’s defensive aspirations for this transfer window revolve around reinforcing the left side of their backline, a role van de Ven could potentially fill effectively.

Earlier in June, it emerged that Tottenham had a few domestic targets in mind, including Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte, and Wolves’ Max Kilman. Yet, their interest has now extended to mainland Europe, particularly Germany.

Micky van de Ven’s Rising Star

Van de Ven is making a name for himself on the European stage. Although he’s yet to earn a cap at the senior level, his impressive performances did land him in the preliminary squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Standing at 6’4, the towering centre-back has also proven his versatility during his two-year stint at Wolfsburg, demonstrating comfort in the left-back position.

Liverpool FC Keeping Tabs on Van de Ven

But Tottenham aren’t the only Premier League club with an eye on the young Dutchman. Liverpool FC, known for their knack of identifying and nurturing young talent, are also reportedly in the mix. An enquiry about van de Ven was made earlier this year, suggesting that the Reds are keenly observing his progress.

A Transfer Battle Looming

With both Liverpool and Tottenham showing a keen interest in the young Dutch defender, a transfer battle could be on the horizon. While Spurs have made the first move, Liverpool’s interest could complicate the process. As the summer transfer window unfolds, the direction of van de Ven’s future remains an intriguing subplot.