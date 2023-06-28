Manchester City Enter The Race For Hot Spanish Prodigy

City and Liverpool FC Engage in Transfer Tussle for Gabri Veiga

Premier League heavyweights, Manchester City and Liverpool FC, find themselves in a high-profile pursuit of the prodigious Celta Vigo midfielder, Gabri Veiga. Following the unexpected turn of events in the Declan Rice transfer saga, City appear to have identified Veiga as a prominent target.

EXCL: Manchester City have entered the race for Spanish talent Gabri Veiga after pulling out of Declan Rice deal. He’s one of the options now being considered at the club. 🚨🔵 #MCFC Liverpool and Chelsea remain interested but City also informed now. Release clause: €40m. pic.twitter.com/Hb8kmXfMzi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

Man City: New Target Identified

In a recent tweet, renowned football journalist, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester City have entered the race to sign the talented 21-year-old La Liga sensation. With the Rice deal seemingly off the table, Veiga now finds himself at the heart of the Citizens’ transfer ambitions.

Liverpool FC and Chelsea Still in the Hunt

However, Man City aren’t alone in their admiration for Veiga. Following an outstanding season with Celta Vigo, where the young midfielder netted 11 goals in 36 games, Liverpool FC and Chelsea remain keenly interested.

Despite Celta Vigo’s humble 13th-place finish in the Spanish top-flight, Veiga’s performances have caught the attention of Europe’s elites, setting the stage for a potential summer bidding war.

A Tactical Shift for Man City

City now appear to be fully aware of Veiga’s release clause, set at a manageable €40m (£34.6m). This makes the promising midfielder a significantly less expensive target than Rice, possibly offering a better value proposition.

Although Veiga is yet to reach the heights of Premier League stalwart Rice, and lacks the experience of playing in England’s top division, his potential is undeniable. The £34.6m fee could indeed prove to be a shrewd piece of business for Man City.

A Potential Blow for Liverpool FC

Back in June, Spanish media reports suggested Liverpool FC were prepared to activate Veiga’s release clause, even going as far as to prepare an £83,000-a-week contract for the young Spaniard.

But as the transfer plot thickens, Jurgen Klopp may have to deal with the prospect of losing the Spain U21 starlet to their fierce rivals, Man City. A deal between Veiga and any of these English giants is sure to make waves in this transfer window.