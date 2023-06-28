Tottenham Seal Deal with James Maddison

Tottenham Seals Deal with James Maddison: A £40m Acquisition from Leicester

The Tale of Maddison’s Transfer to Tottenham

In a move that has been widely talked about, England’s James Maddison has sealed his much-anticipated transfer to Tottenham. With a five-year contract in the bag, Tottenham have acquired Maddison from Leicester for £40m, thus adding a significant boost to their midfield.

The 26-year-old midfield maestro now stands as the third addition to Spurs’ squad for the summer. He joins the ranks of Dejan Kulusevski and Guglielmo Vicario at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, ready to take on the next season.

Interestingly, Newcastle also had Maddison on their radar, but with only a year left on his Leicester contract, they shifted their focus to AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali. This decision left Tottenham in the clear to secure their target, strengthening the midfield ahead of Ange Postecoglou’s first season in charge.

The Glittering Legacy Maddison Leaves at Leicester

Maddison’s tenure at the King Power Stadium, lasting five years and encompassing 203 games with 55 goals, came to an end with his move to Tottenham. His time at Leicester was marked by significant success, securing both the FA Cup and Community Shield. Despite Leicester’s surprising relegation, Maddison ended his final season there on a high note, contributing ten Premier League goals.

Although the number 10 shirt was Maddison’s signature at Leicester, he will have to opt for a new number at Tottenham, as Harry Kane currently wears the coveted shirt. Nonetheless, Maddison is expected to make a significant impact with his proven reputation.

Maddison’s High Standing in the Premier League

Regardless of Leicester’s fall from the Premier League, Maddison’s status remains untouched. His formidable stats underline his contribution to the club, having managed ten goals and nine assists in a challenging season. His continued excellent performances have cemented his position as one of the Premier League’s top attacking midfielders.

James Maddison’s Impressive Premier League Statistics

Maddison’s Premier League credentials are solid, with only Kevin De Bruyne and Trent Alexander-Arnold outperforming him in chance creation since his 2018 arrival from Norwich. Additionally, only Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, and Heung Min-Son have taken more shots on goal.

Maddison’s stats further demonstrate his influence on the field, ranking in the top eight for assists and big chances created. His tally of 43 goals puts him in the elite company of 18 players who have scored more in the same period.

These impressive numbers not only illustrate why Maddison was in high demand, but also forecast an exciting era for Tottenham with him on board. His £40m signing from Leicester is testament to Tottenham’s serious intentions for the forthcoming season.