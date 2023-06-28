Chelsea Chase Brazilian Jewel

From Brazil to Stamford Bridge: A £15m Jewel

In the heart of Brazil, Santos Football Club have long been an incubator of extraordinary talents. The latest gem unearthed from their fertile grounds is 18-year-old prodigy, Angelo Gabriel. Chelsea, with its expert eye for potential, have initiated advanced talks for Gabriel’s acquisition, a deal reportedly valuing around £15 million. This information is being reported by the Evening Standard.

A Prodigy Emerges: The Santos Sensation

Gabriel’s reputation as one of Brazil’s hottest prospects is no hollow claim. The Santos teenager, who stepped into Santos’s senior team at just 16, made history as the youngest goalscorer in the Copa Libertadores, South America’s version of the Champions League, in 2021. Although Endrick, set to join Real Madrid next summer, later broke this record, it doesn’t diminish the gleam of Gabriel’s feat.

Despite his age, Gabriel’s career statistics paint a staggering picture. He’s currently a Brazil under-20 international with 129 senior games under his belt, an impressive feat given he turned 18 only last December.

The Potential Roadblock: Current Form

There’s no denying Gabriel’s prowess, but he’s currently enduring a rough patch. His appearances are mostly restricted to the bench, and his form has been wavering. These difficulties, however, do not undermine his potential, and Chelsea is well aware of this.

Destination Unknown: Stamford Bridge or Strasbourg?

The big question remains: Will Gabriel make his mark on Chelsea’s first team, under-21s, or their new affiliate club Strasbourg? Only time will reveal where this promising talent will be channelled.

Chelsea’s Busy Transfer Window

Chelsea’s ambitions don’t stop at Gabriel. The club are on the brink of securing its third signing, with Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson lined up for a £32million deal. The Blues have also confirmed their intentions regarding Christopher Nkunku, having reached an agreement for his £52m move from RB Leipzig. Lastly, Brighton’s Moises Caicedo appears to be next on Chelsea’s radar.

The Stamford Bridge side is clearly laying the groundwork for the future, and the prospect of Angelo Gabriel joining the fold could add another exciting dimension to Chelsea’s bright and prosperous vision.